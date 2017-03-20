10 Con Edison Researchers Win Recognition for Breakthrough Findings

Projects Cover the Environment, Solar Energy, Electric Reliability

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Ten Con Edison employees have earned awards from a leading industry organization for findings that will benefit energy companies and customers across the country.

The Con Edison employees won Technology Transfer Awards from the Electric Power Research Institute, a national energy research organization.

"We want to be an industry leader in protecting the environment, making it easy for customers to choose renewables, and providing reliable service," said Craig S. Ivey, president of Con Edison. "We're proud of our diligent, resourceful researchers who produced insights Con Edison and other energy companies can use to strengthen our operations in these areas."

Tom Mimnagh, department manager of Utility of the Future, Candice Tsay, senior planning analyst in Demonstration Projects, and Steve Wemple, general manager in Utility of the Future, won recognition for research related to solar energy.

The team worked with EPRI to determine the value distributed energy resources -- such as solar, wind, combined heat and power, and storage -- can have in helping Con Edison keep service reliable in areas where the demand for power is growing.

Con Edison provided the findings to stakeholders in a proceeding before the New York State Public Service Commission. That proceeding resulted in a commission order that seeks to determine how much money the owners of certain distributed energy resources should receive for the benefits they provide to the electrical grid, reliability and the environment.

Five winners worked on a project that will help protect the eco-system in the East River.

Con Edison has a system of five screens with fine mesh panels to filter fish, fish eggs and larvae from the cooling water intake at the East River Generating Station in Manhattan. The team found eggs and larvae have higher survival rates passing through the cooling system and being channeled back into the river as opposed to being removed by the screens.

The findings could allow Con Edison to remove the fine mesh screens and replace them with larger screens that are easier and less expensive to maintain.

That team included: Brian Brush, section manager in Environmental Health and Safety; Cristina B. Lombardi, project manager in Steam Operations; Hugh P. O'Neill, project manager in Electric Operations; Scott Salmon, a scientist in Environmental Health and Safety; and Gary Thorn, a section manager in Central Engineering.

In addition, Thorn and Daniel Tsang, a manager in Steam Projects Engineering, won an award for a related project.

They developed a model that confirmed the effectiveness of the equipment that relieves the pressure on the screens when they become clogged with debris. When the screens become clogged, an underwater door opens to let water into the plant's cooling system and relieve the stress on the screens. Con Edison then sends personnel to clear the debris and place the system back in normal operation.

Matthew Walther, a section manager in Electrical Engineering, won for research into analytics that help energy companies gauge the condition of their equipment. Companies can use the analytics to guide decisions on equipment replacement, upgrades, testing and monitoring. Correct decisions in these areas enhance public safety and save money for customers.

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ( NYSE : ED), one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $48 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to about 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y.

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison

Twitter: https://twitter.com/conedison

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/conedisonny

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/conedison/sets/72157627767618832/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/20/11G133547/Images/Image1-e9c72b23646aa49b9b1bfec19bf462c6.gif

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/20/11G133547/Images/image2a-e3c83f598dd38434b1abd0eeabbc003c.gif