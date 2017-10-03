10 High Altitude Honeymoons and Romantic Colorado Getaways

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - October 03, 2017) - Love soars to new heights in Colorado with romantic accommodations, gorgeous views, outstanding adventures and intimate experiences.

Cloud Camp, Cheyenne Mountain: 9,200 feet. The highest of the Broadmoor's trio of wilderness properties is Cloud Camp, which offers 360-degree sweeping views of the plains, Pikes Peak and the Colorado Rockies. The private "honeymoon suite" boasts its own private porch and completely secluded mountain viewing area.

Game Creek Chalet, Vail: 10,500 feet. Located 2,000 feet above Vail Village, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence boasts stunning mountain scenery, gourmet kitchen (with a private chef for an additional charge), an outdoor hot tub and ski-in, ski-out access.

The Little Nell, Aspen: 7,808 feet. The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel offers couples an unparalleled romantic getaway. Couples can indulge in a dip in the heated outdoor pool or Jacuzzi under the stars with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Lodge at Breckenridge, Breckenridge: 10,200 feet. Nestled on a forested cliff, the Lodge at Breckenridge is a newly renovated 45-room lodge that offers rustic Colorado charm with spectacular million-dollar views of Boreas Pass, Breckenridge Ski Resort and the Tenmile Range.

Strater Hotel, Durango: 6,512 feet. The historic Strater Hotel in Durango is a romantic place to step back in time with hand-painted wallpapers, velvet draperies and ornate stained glass. Couples can top off the night with a cocktail in the ragtime Diamond Belle Saloon.

Strawberry Park Hot Springs, Steamboat Springs: 7,000 feet. Couples can stay the night in a rustic cabin, repurposed train caboose, or a covered sheep herders wagon after a day spent in the varied temperature rock pools heated by the hot spring located on the mountainside above.

Tempter House, Telluride Ski Resort: 12,000 feet. Located adjacent to the famous Gold Hill, the home overlooks Telluride Ski & Golf Resort and the dramatic 2,000 vertical foot Tempter Chute. Amenities include steam shower, jacuzzi tub, pool table, ski-in/ski-out accommodations, log fireplaces and feather beds.

Tennessee Pass Sleep Yurts: 10,423 feet. A mile-long ski, snowshoe or hike under the stars leads to a warm yurt and a four-course candlelight dinner followed by a night's sleep in off-the-grid sleeping yurts with soapstone woodstoves, handcrafted log beds and down comforters.

Trapper's Cabin, Beaver Creek: 9,500 feet. Trapper's Cabin is Beaver Creek's ultra-luxurious, private, on-mountain lodge accessed by snowcat in winter, and by 4x4 Jeep in summer. The property offers modern amenities and oversized windows to the alluring scenery in a mountain-paradise setting.

Vista Verde Guest Ranch, Clark: 7,752 feet. Vista Verde Guest Ranch's doting staff, "ranchy yet fancy" cuisine and customized excursions create a romantic winter ranch stay. Situated in the Routt National Forrest, Vista Verde's three- to seven-night, all-inclusive vacations include lodging, meals and activities.