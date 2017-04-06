100 emerging start-ups define tomorrow's trends in entrepreneurship at La grand-messe Montréal inc., presented by Bell

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 6, 2017) -

On April 4, Fondation Montréal inc. invited a hundred emerging start-ups to present themselves to the media, Web influencers and actors of the Montreal start-up ecosystem at La grand-messe Montréal inc., presented by Bell. The exhibition trade show attracted over 500 visitors, who discovered the upcoming trends in entrepreneurship.

The event was a unique opportunity to connect to the source of innovation and be in the forefront of the coming entrepreneurial trends in the start-up universe. The 100 businesses exhibiting at La grand-messe Montréal inc. were all Montreal-based businesses, currently in the start-up or growth stage, and have been commercializing their product/service for less than 2 years.

« The activity sectors represented were illustrative of the Montreal start-up ecosystem : 38% technology, 19% food industry, 16% fashion, 11% health and wellness » stated Liette Lamonde, Executive Director at Fondation Montréal inc. Amongst the start-ups from the technology sector, some trends such as construction, environment and real estate were noted.

Following their time spent in confessionals, where start-ups had two minutes to pitch their business ideas, the media and Web influencers symbolically awarded a benediction to their favorite emerging start-up. They based their decision on the following criteria: illustration of a trend, innovation, growth potential and quality of the storytelling.

Congratulations to the emerging start-ups who received a benediction:

Martin Spalding from Bell, signature sponsor of the event, chose Caboma

Matthieu Charest from Journal Les Affaires, the event's media partner, chose Yapouni

Anne-Lise Rouxel from Montréal Addicts chose TREATR

Arielle Beaudin from LORI.Biz and Hugo Paquin from Neoshop chose Nelinelo

Claude Nguyen from Geekbecois chose SpiritEvent

Deborah Cherenfant from Mots d'Elles chose Give-a-Seat

Florence Goletti from Me, Myself & Mtl chose Utask

Guy Gilbert from Mitsou.com chose Peppermint Cycling Co.

Josiane Isabel from Par Josianne and Samuel Joubert from Le Coup de Grâce chose Lithologie

Thoma Daneau from Daneau + Truong chose Yapouni

Virginie Pichet from Le Cahier chose Maguire

About Fondation Montréal inc.

The Foundation invests in the creation, growth and continued support of promising businesses to contribute to the economic development of Montréal. Since 1996, the Foundation has awarded more than $7,7 million in grants to help the start-up of 925 businesses in Montréal that have, in turn, generated over 3,000 jobs. As a result, the Foundation has contributed to creating over $76 million in investments in Montréal. www.montrealinc.ca/en

