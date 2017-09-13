100 Surfers to Compete in 8th Annual "Queen of the Peak" Women's Championships September 29 - October 1, 2017, Tofino, British Columbia

Registration for Canada's Only All Female Surfing Competition Almost Full

TOFINO, BC--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - The organizers and sponsors of the eighth annual Queen of the Peak (QOP) women's surfing competition today announced that the competitor roster for this year's event, being held in Tofino, British Columbia from September 29 - October 1, is filling up quickly.

"Registration opened on September 4 and we are already almost full for all divisions," said competition founder and Surf Sister Surf School owner, Krissy Montgomery. "In addition to the roster of strong competitors from Tofino, Vancouver, Victoria and other Canadian towns, we are seeing an uptick in the number of women travelling from the around the world to compete this year. We have registrants from California, Washington, Oregon, New Zealand and Norway. It's an extremely talented group of women athletes coming to compete in a beautiful location with a welcoming and supportive surfing community."

Presented by Billabong and supported by more than twenty regional and global sponsors, the Queen of the Peak welcomes more than one hundred women and girls each year who compete for up to $10,000 in cash and other prizes in three categories:

Short board

Long board

Princess of the Peak - Age 16 and Under

This year's contest will be held on Tofino's Chesterman Beach or Cox Bay, depending on wave conditions and will also be live-streamed at the Queen of the Peak website where a detailed list of events can also be found. Proceeds will be donated to the Tofino Hospital Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to fundraising activities.

The Queen of the Peak Women's Surf Championships was created in 2009 by Surf Sister and Shelter Restaurant to celebrate and showcase the amazing surf talent on the west coast of Vancouver Island. The contest spans 3 days in Tofino, British Columbia, Canada and offers amenities to competitors such as a complimentary welcome dinner, free childcare, free beachside massages and more. This community event has grown into a week-long festival with fun accompanying events such as Zumba, Yoga, movie premiers, and dance parties.

