$10,000 Donation from Just Energy Foundation Secures Breakfast for 10,000 Students in Ontario

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The Just Energy Foundation has partnered with Breakfast Club of Canada to help alleviate hunger for Ontario school children. The donation enables the Club to provide a breakfast to a child in need, for as little as $1 per day. The investment further translates to 10,000 morning meals for Ontario kids at risk of going without the most important meal of the day.

The physical, emotional and societal benefits of a regular nutritious breakfast are compelling. Research shows that children who eat breakfast are healthier, have fewer physical problems, and demonstrate improved cooperation, discipline, interpersonal skills and academic performance. An investment of $1 in the early years can save three to nine times that amount in future health care spending.

"Every child deserves to start the day with the nourishment they need to learn and thrive" said Jason Herod, Executive Vice President at Just Energy, and Foundation representative. "With one in 5 Canadian children at risk of starting class on an empty stomach, we're glad to partner with Breakfast Club of Canada to help fulfill this basic need and provide children with an equal chance to succeed."

"We thank Just Energy for the support they are providing to the children and youth of Breakfast Club in Ontario. Partnerships such as this allow the Club to reach more Canadian children every school morning," says Paul Lethbridge, Director of Business Development for Breakfast Club of Canada.

Last year, the Breakfast Club of Canada provided nutritious breakfasts to over 167,000 vulnerable children and youth in 1,455 schools across Canada. Funding from the Club goes towards updating equipment, program tools, nutrition training, and leadership camps. The camps are an opportunity for students to strengthen their self-esteem and their confidence to set goals, dream big and create change in their own schools.

With a presence in every province, the Club joins forces with corporate partners, communities and local agencies in their work to drive positive social change that starts with healthy food for students, through to individual empowerment for volunteers and young leaders, and the mobilization of communities.

About Just Energy Foundation:

The Just Energy Foundation was established in 2013 by Just Energy Group Inc. to help registered Canadian and U.S. charitable organizations secure the resources required to promote the health and well-being of communities in need. Funded entirely by Just Energy, the Foundation invests in local programs that work to enhance the quality of life in Just Energy's operating markets towards building stronger and supportive communities. Visit justenergyfoundation.com to learn more.

About Breakfast Club of Canada:

For 22 years, Breakfast Club of Canada has been nourishing children's potential by making sure as many of them as possible have access to a healthy morning meal before school, in an environment that allows their self-esteem to grow and flourish. But the Club is much more than a breakfast program: we take a broader approach that promotes the core values of engagement, enrichment and empowerment, and we team up with communities and local partners to develop solutions adapted to their specific needs. Operating from coast to coast, the Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 163,000 students every day in 1,455 schools.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135204/Images/BreakfastClubof_Canada-0a294426a2fca1f788268fbe9915d8fa.jpg