$100,000 BSN-JOBST Research Grant Awarded to University of Michigan's Dr. Yogendra M. Kanthi

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - BSN medical, the global integrated medical therapy provider, announced today that Yogendra M. Kanthi, M.D., a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at the University of Michigan, is the 2017 recipient of the BSN-JOBST $100,000 Research Grant. BSN has contributed to important independent research in venous and lymphatic diseases through this grant for the past 21 years.

In 1995, BSN, in association with the American Venous Forum (AVF), initiated the research grant to further Conrad Jobst's legacy of innovation. The Fellowship, which has helped to jump-start the careers of young investigators, is designed to provide a foundation of research to build on future work and grants for mentored and independent research. Recipients are asked to submit a one-year update and present a progress report to the AVF membership at its Annual Meeting. BSN increased the research grant from $50,000 to $100,000 in 2015.

"Advancement in the understanding and treatment of vein disease would not be possible without the pursuit of scientific research," said Marc A. Passman, M.D., president of the AVF. "The prestigious BSN-JOBST Research Grant has enabled numerous grant recipients to perform critical vein disease research and collect data that has helped the medical community to better understand venous and lymphatic diseases. The AVF and the AVF Foundation are extremely grateful to BSN medical for their continued generosity and commitment to clinical research."

For his research, Dr. Kanthi will investigate the mechanisms that may impede the development of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The rationale for the proposed work is to develop novel, safe and easily translatable therapeutic strategies that can temper venous thrombo-inflammation to prevent immediate and long-term complications. Dr. Kanthi will work under the mentorship of David J. Pinsky, M.D., and Peter K. Henke, M.D., from the University of Michigan.

"BSN medical is proud to support these scientific discoveries and advancements through our prestigious BSN-JOBST Research Grants," said Felix Dahm, M.D., executive vice president, Innovation and Strategic Development for BSN medical. "The idea of potentially finding a therapeutic solution for venous disease that can improve the lives of patients is what drives BSN's continued commitment to medical science and research."

The selection for the recipient of the BSN-JOBST Research Grant is performed through a competitive peer review process. The competition is open to residents, fellows in a vascular training program, as well as physicians who have completed their training within the past five years. Dr. Kanthi was awarded the BSN-JOBST Research Grant at the AVF's 29th Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

About the AVFF and AVF

The AVFF is a 501 (c)(3) founded in 1987 to support the initiatives of the AVF. The AVFF and AVF foster cutting edge research and clinical innovation to educate health care professionals, patients and policy makers about venous and lymphatic diseases. AVF's leadership and membership are recognized internationally as thought leaders, expert investigators and clinicians in improving the care of patients with venous and lymphatic disease.

About BSN medical

BSN medical is a global leader in wound care & related vascular diseases, lymphology and non-invasive orthopaedic products. Founded in 2001, the company currently employs a total of approximately 6,000 people and generated revenues at actual rates of EUR 850 m in 2016. The company aims to provide an integrated therapy-driven approach -- grounded in a broad portfolio of products, enhanced by insights into current therapeutic areas and complemented by a progressive approach to partnerships. Its well-known brands such as Leukoplast®, Cutimed®, JOBST®, Delta Cast®, Delta Lite® and Actimove® are among the most trusted in healthcare. With its comprehensive product portfolio, BSN medical addresses patients' needs in the most prevalent conditions in wound care and vascular diseases, and orthopaedic treatments.

More information: www.bsnmedical.com.