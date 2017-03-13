$10.9 million for the modernization of the Benoit-Levesque Sports Centre in Roberval

Working together to provide residents with modern sports facilities that respond to their needs

ROBERVAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, and the City of Roberval announced investments of $3.6 million each- for a total investment of $10.9 million- for renovations to the Benoît-Lévesque Sports Centre and its adjacent outdoor sports grounds.

Work involves rebuilding the existing bleachers, adding two change rooms, redeveloping traffic areas and the recreation department's offices, and replacing the building's refrigeration system. Work on the outdoor sports grounds involves improving the soccer and baseball fields, constructing a general services building and installing a lighting system.

Quotes

"In addition to benefiting athletes in physical education programs, this project will also enable residents to engage in sports and physical activities, thus promoting the adoption of active lifestyles. It is because we are developing the economy and soundly managing our public funds that we have the flexibility necessary to make new investments like the one we are announcing today. "

- The Honourable Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and MNA for Roberval

"Sports infrastructure helps keep our communities healthy. In addition to helping residents maintain a healthy lifestyle, renovating the Sports Centre will bring people together and contribute to the development of Roberval for generations to come. Our government is proud to be making investments that improve the quality of people's lives and contribute to Canada's economic prosperity."

- The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"I am proud to see the realization of this important project for the residents of Roberval. I thank the provincial government, the federal government and the Member of the National Assembly for Roberval for their constant cooperation. By working together, we will soon be able to provide residents of Roberval with safer, more modern sports facilities."

- Guy Larouche, Mayor of Roberval, President of the Caucus of central municipalities, and Member of the UMQ executive committee

Quick facts

