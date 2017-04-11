10th Largest School Division in US Installs ScholarChip's Visitor Management System

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - ScholarChip®, the largest provider of smart ID cards for K-12 schools, announces that Fairfax, Va. County Public Schools, one of the largest districts in the country, has installed 125 ScholarChip's Visitor Management systems in its elementary, middle and high schools. Installation of 200+ buildings will be completed by June, 2018.

With a population of more than 186,000 students in pre-K through grade 12, the district tracks thousands of visitors a day. With the ScholarChip Visitor Management program, when a visitor, vendor, or volunteer comes to a school, their drivers' license is scanned, an integrated national database for sex offenders is searched, and if the person is approved, they are issued a nametag for entry to the school.

The ScholarChip system efficiently collects and catalogs information electronically on visitors who want access to Fairfax County Public Schools; administrators are able to use real-time reports for auditing purposes and in evidence-based decision making.

Creating a safe environment for learning is paramount for any school district, and one of the most vital aspects of safety is knowing who is in a school at any given time. By implementing this program, Fairfax County Public Schools verify identity and gather information on its daily visitors: vendors, volunteers, and those who are picking students up, which keeps its students safer and its schools more secure.

