1105 Media Announces Two TechMentor IT Pro Conferences in 2017; Sami Laiho to Assume Conference Co-Chair Duties

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Since 1998, 1105 Media's TechMentor conferences offer quality education and unbiased, 3rd party training to IT Pros on what's immediately relevant, while preparing them for what's to come, in the IT World.

Leveraging highly-respected and professional presenters, TechMentor delivers how-to technical information on deploying, managing and supporting Microsoft and related products and technologies. These multi-track events include immediately useable education for IT professionals taught by the industry's best instructors -- who make each session interactive.

"Attendees bring the IT issues that keep them up at night and leave with the answers they need," said Brent Sutton, Vice President, TechMentor conferences, "This event helps keep IT professionals up-to-date with what's happening in technology today, and gives them a preview of what's coming tomorrow. TechMentor will help ensure their relevance in the future."

TechMentor 2017 Conference Dates:

TechMentor Redmond -- August 7 - 11 at Microsoft Headquarters in Redmond, WA, https://techmentorevents.com/redmond

TechMentor Orlando -- November 13 - 17, a part of Live! 360, at Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, FL, https://techmentorevents.com

TechMentor is also proud to announce that Sami Laiho is assuming conference co-chair duties, along with long-time conference co-chair, Greg Shields, effective immediately.

"I am more than honored to be given the chance to work as the co-chair for TechMentor," said Sami, "I have always told everyone that TechMentor is my absolute favorite conference because of its intimacy, and even more for its commitment to serve valuable content that is useful instantly in real life work. I want to keep the intimacy and lack of marketing slides and make the conference even more entertaining by using my contacts and knowhow to get the best speakers and topics in."

"We're really excited to bring Sami on-board as TechMentor co-chair. With him comes a broad and deep experience in speaking and chairing conferences worldwide," Greg adds, "He's a well-known and well-respected industry luminary who will bring a fresh perspective on driving TechMentor's future. More importantly, he's a great guy. I think our TechMentor attendees will really enjoy getting to know him."

Registration is now open for the Redmond event, with special Super Early Bird pricing available for a limited time. Details on all events are available at www.techmentorevents.com.

About TechMentor

Since 1998, TechMentor conferences provide IT professionals with the real-world, practical training needed to solve todays IT challenge. Sessions and workshops are taught by 3rd party industry experts and Microsoft insiders, while networking events allow attendees to take conversations further with the instructors and fellow colleagues. www.techmentorevents.com

