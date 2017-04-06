1105 Public Sector Media Group Launches New Event: Connected Warrior Summit

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - 1105 Public Sector Media Group announced the launch of a new event, Connected Warrior Summit (https://connectedwarrior.com/summit) on May 10th in Arlington, VA. The Connected Warrior Summit also serves as an introduction to a new digital media brand, Connected Warrior, which launches this summer.

The Connected Warrior Summit will bring together thought-leaders from across the Defense Department to discuss strategies and technologies that are making the Connected Warrior a reality.

The event will include two keynotes from leaders in the defense space, "Information-Driven Warfare: The Army Perspective" from MG Peter A. Gallagher, Director, Architecture, Operations, Networks, and Space, Office of the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 and "Information-Driven Warfare: The Air Force Perspective" from Brig. Gen. Aaron Prupas, Director of ISR Strategy, Plans, Policy and Force Development to the Deputy Chief of Staff, ISR (A2), Headquarters U.S. Air Force.

The Connected Warrior Summit will also include panel discussions on key issues around cyber and C4ISR, and fireside chats on the vision and development of the connected warrior.

"We launched the Connected Warrior Summit in response to the growing focus on defense spending," said Carmel McDonagh, Chief Marketing Officer of 1105 Public Sector Media Group. "There was a clear need in the market for an event where defense IT decision makers can learn more about providing warfighters at the point of the spear with the operational insight, situational awareness and other data that they need to carry out their missions."

Registration for the Connected Warrior Summit is free for government employees. Limited speaking sponsorships are still available, contact Stacy Money, smoney@1105media.com for details and pricing.

Visit https://connectedwarrior.com/summit and https://connectedwarrior.com for more information.

About 1105 Public Sector Media Group

1105 Public Sector Media Group, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the Government IT and Education IT (FED/SLED) sectors. Brands include FCW, GCN, Defense Systems, Connected Warrior, Washington Technology, Government Cloud Insider, Federal Soup, Campus Technology and THE Journal. Content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://1105publicsector.com