1105 Public Sector Media Group Launches New Website: Government Cloud Insider

1105 Public Sector Media Group today announced the launch of a new website, Government Cloud Insider (https://govcloudinsider.com).

The first and only resource for readers looking to navigate government's march to the cloud, Government Cloud Insider provides coverage of government cloud initiatives at the federal, state and local levels, as well as the latest on agency migrations, industry offerings, security developments and market trends.

"We cover cloud in all our publications, but we wanted to offer one source for the reader to find focused coverage about how cloud is changing the government IT ecosystem -- its cost efficiency, security, and speed," said Anne Armstrong, Co-President and Chief Content Officer of 1105 Public Sector Media Group. "Government Cloud Insider will provide case studies, news analysis and technical tips to help executives understand the issues and make informed choices."

By creating the first and only publication dedicated exclusively to cloud in government, Government Cloud Insider is building a uniquely focused audience and helping those readers to make smarter decisions in a space that is projected to see spending double by FY 2021.

Charter sponsors for Government Cloud Insider include Amazon Web Services, Gigamon Inc. and Tintri.

