12 Retech Corporation Launches New Corporate Website

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - 12 Retech Corporation ("12 Retech" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : DVGGD), an innovative retail technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new corporate website at www.12retech.com.

Angelo Ponzetta, CEO of 12 Retech, commented, "The new 12 Retech website will provide our partners, consumers, shareholders, and the media with the latest, the most detailed, and the most accurate information about the Company, our patented and proprietary retail technology products and services, and will serve as a platform for developing new business around the world."

About 12 Retech Corporation

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 12 Hong Kong Limited, 12 Retech is the developer of the patented "12" next-gen retail shopping technology which seamlessly combines cutting edge digital tech and social networking with a real-life, for fun and unique shopping experience.

Established in 2010, 12 fully integrates in-store, online, and mobile shopping experiences with its patented smart 12Mirrors, 12Mobile app, and 12Kiosks, while an interactive advertising screen provides special offers from shops, restaurants, and service providers. 12 simultaneously meets the needs of shop owners and customers, making in-store shopping fun and entertaining. 12 Retech currently has operations in Hong Kong.

Safe Harbor Declaration

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.