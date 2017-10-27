12th Annual Macedonian Film Festival: Announcing our 2017 Winners

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 27, 2017) - The 2017 Toronto Macedonian Film Festival (MFF) proudly announces:

Best Feature: Liberation of Skopje, directed by Rade & Danilo Serbedzija

Best Documentary: Balkan Roots, directed by Chris Rabbitt & Anthony Fletcher

Best Short Film: Fighting for Death, directed by Eleonora Veninova

Our three Festival judges are prominent filmmakers and experts: Larry Anklewicz, B.A., LL.B., Christina Pochmursky, Producer/Director and Writer of Walk the Talk Productions Inc., and Frank A. Caruso of Caruso Visual Productions Inc.

Our judges declared Liberation of Skopje ... "Exceptional in every way (acting, directing, screenplay and cinematography) ... Liberation of Skopje reveals the soul and suffering of ordinary Macedonians trying to survive the devastating fallout of war with dignity." Its Silvija Stojanovska was chosen as Best Actress. Our judges said Balkan Roots "is a "wonderfully produced - well paced documentary, alive with fabulous music and musicians who show love for their chosen field." About the Best Short Film, the judges said, "Fighting for Death mixes comedy and old-country reality in a unique and entertaining way in dealing with a subject most of us shy away from."

Due to greater demand, Liberation of Skopje will be shown twice on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

The Last Macedonian will be shown as scheduled at 7:30 p.m. without English subtitles.

For more information and to view the film schedule, visit macedonianfilmfestival.com and join our Facebook page for updates on this year's festival highlights.

Nasdaq is the official media sponsor for the Macedonian Film Festival.