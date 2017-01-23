The 12th Annual San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show Brings Top Travel Experts, Thousands of Vacation Options International Culture and Cuisines to Santa Clara Convention Center Feb. 11 and 12

Peter Greenberg, CBS News Travel Editor Leads Roster of Celebrity Speakers Including Travel Personalities, Phil Keoghan, Rick Steves, Patricia Schultz and Angel Castellanos

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - The 12th Annual San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show, the San Francisco/Bay Area metro market's only consumer travel show, will be creating a weekend travel adventure of its own as it is the first stop travelers need to make on their next trip. Visitors will be part of an exciting travel and cultural marketplace, sharing taste of international and local travel and cuisine, authentic cultural entertainment, educational content as well as thousands of dollars in show-only travel deals at the Santa Clara Convention Center, February 11 and 12.

"This is San Francisco Bay market's favorite travel show and is like a mini-world vacation in and of itself," said Unicomm CEO, John Golicz. "SF Bay residents who love to travel come to the event to tour the global sights and sounds, receive educational content during hands-on seminars, as well as become inspired to take their next trip from experts from around the globe."

Strategically located at the Santa Clara Convention Center, the San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show features more than 1,000 local travel experts from around the planet and hundreds of exhibits, thousands of dollars in savings with show-only travel deals, must-have products and gadgets and expanded programming.

Travel Celebrities on Hand to Create Wanderlust

Learn how Rick Steves gets around Europe and travels like a local. Better understand the "Brave New World of Travel" from CBS investigative travel reporter Peter Greenberg as he aims to help you decide which countries to visit and which ones to avoid. And find out which destination from Patricia Schultz's book, 1,000 Places to See Before You Die, should be on your travel to-do list.

Get a "Taste" of Cultural Cuisines from Around the World

Tasting the local delicacies is such an important part of a great travel adventure, and attendees can get a sampling at the Taste of Travel Theater. Foodies can enjoy cultural cuisines from around the globe from notable chefs and many others who will be offering live cooking demonstrations and samples of culinary dishes.

Taste beer from the world-famous restaurant, Lagunitas, or take a front row seat to watch Culinary Fight Club, a chef competition where contestants have 60 minutes to impress two judges using a 10k BTU Burner, 15 supplied and three surprise ingredients, all to be judged on that one perfect bite!

Savvy Traveler Theater Provides Tips to Travel Smarter

Travel experts will cover a range of topics at the Savvy Traveler Theater, including how to travel safer and cheaper, how to maximize reward points, packing tips and other travel hacks designed to maximize the travel experience.

Discover the World at the Destination Theater

Local destination experts will help attendees plan, personalize and book their next vacations while sharing their inside knowledge in workshops right on the show floor. From Australia and New Zealand to South Korea and Tahiti, visitors will learn how to travel like a local at these half hour sessions.

Experience Music and Dance from Around the World

Featuring cultural performances from around the globe, the Global Beats Theater is where performers invite visitors to enjoy authentic cultural music and dance presentations during more than 20 sessions throughout the weekend. Attendees will enjoy performances from Egypt Ireland, India, and Persia.

Explore Hands-On Travel Experiences

The San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show is full of interactive, hands-on activities fit for the whole family. From climbing the rock wall, to enjoying California's most epic outdoor playground at Mammoth Lakes, to experiencing Fijian culture with the Fijian tribal warrior dancers, and even a World Photo Booth, visitors will experience the world of travel right on the show floor.

The 2017 San Francisco Bay Area Travel & Adventure Show will take place Saturday, February 11 from 10am - 5pm and Sunday, February 12 from 11am - 4pm at the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, California. Tickets are now available online for $11 for one day or $18 for two days. Children 16 and under are free. At the door, tickets will be available, cash only, for $15 for one day or $22 for two days. For tickets and information, please visit https://travelshows.com/shows/san-francisco-bay-area/, email info@travelshows.com or call 203-878-2577.

1000TravelTips.com is the event's National Media Sponsor and Tourism Fiji is a Major Sponsor. Supporting sponsors include Rick Steves' Europe and Yosemite Experience Pavilion. Travel industry sponsors include U.S. Travel Association, Association for the Promotion of Tourism to Africa, Africa Travel Association, Pacific Asia Tourism Association, Caribbean Tourism and the European Tourism Association. Other event sponsors include NBC Bay Area, Travel Africa, International Travelers Writers Alliance, International Food, Wine & Travel Writers Association, KindTraveler, Man About World, and JAXFAX Travel Magazine.

About Unicomm, LLC

Unicomm, LLC is an independent business-to-business communications company specializing in originating and managing world-class trade shows, conference and digital properties. Unicomm's productions include the nation's largest and longest running series of travel events, Travel & Adventure Show in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Philadelphia and Dallas, and 1000TravelTips.com.