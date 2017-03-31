$13.2 million for the construction of an aqua-gym complex in Dolbeau-Mistassini

Working together to provide residents with modern sports facilities that meet their needs

DOLBEAU-MISTASSINI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - The Government of Quebec, the Government of Canada and the Town of Dolbeau-Mistassini will each invest $4.4 million for the construction of an aqua-gym complex in Dolbeau-Mistassini.

This $13.2 million project involves the construction a facility consisting of:

a six-lane pool;

two diving sections;

locker rooms;

a sauna;

two mezzanines;

an indoor aquatic park that will include a shallow pool, slides and water games;

the redevelopment of the existing gymnasium; and

the development of the site.

Quotes

"In supporting renovation and rehabilitation projects such as this one, we are demonstrating our commitment to creating safe and accessible facilities in all regions across Quebec that will enable young people, and older people, to practice the sport or physical activity of their choice in the best possible environment. If today we have the flexibility to develop projects that meet the differing needs of communities and that encourage people to adopt active lifestyles, it is because we are developing the economy and soundly managing our public finances. Together, we have given ourselves the means by which to carry out this important facility for the citizens of Dolbeau-Mistassini."

The Honourable Philippe Couillard, Premier of Quebec, Minister responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and MNA for Roberval

"Cultural and recreational facilities help make our communities places where families can have fun, where neighbours can come together and where Canadians can celebrate the many cultures that make up our country. Our government is proud to be making investments that improve the quality of people's lives and contribute to economic growth and the creation of good-paying middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Today, thanks to the financial partnership between our two levels of government, we are implementing a project that the Town has been planning since 2013. The future of this project is reinforced by an established partnership with the RCM of Maria-Chapdelaine that will enable residents of neighbouring towns to benefit from our pool, which will be recognized as a shared infrastructure. At a time when the adoption of healthy living habits is becoming more and more important, we are proud to be taking on the key role of creating adequate infrastructure."

Richard Hébert, Mayor of Dolbeau-Mistassini

Quick facts