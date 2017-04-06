150 Rescue Stories in Celebration of Canada 150 - CPR Saves Lives

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is celebrating Canada 150 by showcasing 150 rescue stories and lives saved across the country as 350,000 high school students learn CPR each year.

The ACT Foundation is the charitable organization that is establishing free CPR and defibrillator training programs in high schools across Canada with the support of its national health partners AstraZeneca Canada, Sanofi Canada, and Amgen Canada.

With 3.6 million young Canadians having already been empowered to save lives by their teachers, many lives are being saved like:

Lane, a 40-year-old father who suffered a cardiac arrest on a busy street and was saved by Dylan, a student who learned CPR in school.

A Grade 8 student who suffered a cardiac arrest and the entire school community came together to save his life.

Geoff, who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and was saved by his daughter, Alexandria, thanks to the CPR she learned in school.

Five year-old Madeleine who was saved with CPR by her sister, Lydia.

Visit ACT's Rescue Stories page to read more about these and other stories where students and teachers from coast-to-coast confidently took charge and helped parents, grandparents, friends, and strangers suffering a heart attack, sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, choking, asthmatic, diabetic, drowning emergencies and more.

Follow ACT's Twitter account, where a new rescue story will be showcased every day.

About the ACT Foundation

The ACT Foundation is the national charitable organization that is establishing the free CPR and AED program in Canadian high schools. The program is built on ACT's award-winning community-based model of partnerships and support, whereby ACT finds local partners who donate the mannequins and AED training units that schools need to set up the program. High school teachers then teach CPR and how to use a defibrillator to their students as a regular part of the curriculum, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT's partners committed to bringing the program to schools across Canada are ACT's national health partners, AstraZeneca Canada, Sanofi Canada, and Amgen Canada.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/6/11G135291/Images/Mosaic_Rescues_-_2017-158b6b72d97c921696020e8379e242c2.jpg