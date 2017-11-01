150 Rescue Stories in Celebration of Canada 150 - CPR Saves Lives!

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation kicks off CPR month by showcasing 150 Rescue Stories in celebration of Canada 150!

More than 3.9 million young Canadians have been trained in CPR at school and many lives have been saved.

The ACT Foundation is the charitable organization that is establishing free CPR and defibrillator training programs in high schools across Canada with the support of its national health partners AstraZeneca Canada, Sanofi Canada, and Amgen Canada.

Every year, 350,000 more students are being trained in CPR by their teachers, and many lives are being saved like:

Lane, a 40-year-old father who suffered a cardiac arrest on a busy street, was saved by Dylan, a student who learned CPR in school;

Levi, a teen saved by two teens who were out for a jog that day. All three learned CPR at school;

Geoff suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, and was saved by his daughter Alexandria thanks to the CPR she learned in school; and

Five-year-old Madeleine was saved with CPR by her sister, Lydia.

Visit ACT's Rescue Stories page to read more about these and other stories where students and teachers from coast-to-coast confidently took charge and helped save parents, grandparents, friends and strangers. They were saved from heart attacks, sudden cardiac arrests, strokes and choking; asthmatic, diabetic, drowning emergencies and more.

Follow ACT's Twitter account, where more rescue stories and CPR month updates will be posted in November.

About the ACT Foundation

ACT is the national charitable Foundation that is establishing free CPR and AED (automatic external defibrillator) programs in Canadian high schools. ACT finds local partners who donate the mannequins and AED training units that schools need to set up the program. High school teachers then teach CPR and how to use an AED to their students as a regular part of the curriculum, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT's national health partners, committed to bringing the program to schools across Canada are AstraZeneca Canada, Sanofi Canada, and Amgen Canada.

