The 150th Anniversary of Confederation: Calgary Will be at the Heart of the Celebration with More Than $600,000 in Funding

The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), today announced funding for a new series of community projects in Calgary to highlight the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Minister Hehr made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The Government of Canada is providing funding through the Canada 150 Fund, which aims to help Canadians across the country take part in the 150th anniversary celebrations on a local, regional and national level.

"Thanks to these projects, Canadians and visitors alike will be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in Calgary. The celebrations will leave a legacy for generations to come, strengthen the ties that unite us and help us look to our country's future with optimism. The year 2017 will be a truly memorable one, and Calgary will help make that happen. Come out and participate, celebrate and explore!"

-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"To highlight the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we are supporting events from coast to coast to coast. This funding for organizations in Calgary will help us celebrate the achievements and valued contributions that communities in this region have made in making Canada the country it is today. I hope Calgarians will join us in celebrating this important milestone for our country!"

-The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre)

The Government of Canada is providing a total of $640,642 for these projects.

The Government of Canada's vision for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation includes four major themes: diversity and inclusion, environment, youth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Celebrations will be held throughout the year to highlight this important milestone in Canadian history.

To make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada is proud to invest in major regional and local projects.

Community activities and projects will take place across Canada from coast to coast to coast, including in Calgary. They will represent each community and be perfectly adapted to local needs and circumstances.

The following is a list of community projects currently approved in Calgary: