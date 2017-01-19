The 150th Anniversary of Confederation: Calgary Will be at the Heart of the Celebration with More Than $600,000 in Funding

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 19, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage
The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre), today announced funding for a new series of community projects in Calgary to highlight the 150th anniversary of Confederation. Minister Hehr made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.
The Government of Canada is providing funding through the Canada 150 Fund, which aims to help Canadians across the country take part in the 150th anniversary celebrations on a local, regional and national level.
Quotes
"Thanks to these projects, Canadians and visitors alike will be able to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation in Calgary. The celebrations will leave a legacy for generations to come, strengthen the ties that unite us and help us look to our country's future with optimism. The year 2017 will be a truly memorable one, and Calgary will help make that happen. Come out and participate, celebrate and explore!"
-The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"To highlight the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we are supporting events from coast to coast to coast. This funding for organizations in Calgary will help us celebrate the achievements and valued contributions that communities in this region have made in making Canada the country it is today. I hope Calgarians will join us in celebrating this important milestone for our country!"
-The Honourable Kent Hehr, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament (Calgary Centre)
Quick Facts
- The Government of Canada is providing a total of $640,642 for these projects.
- The Government of Canada's vision for the 150th anniversary of Confederation includes four major themes: diversity and inclusion, environment, youth and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.
- The Canada 150 Fund was created in April 2015 and has a budget of $200 million.
- Celebrations will be held throughout the year to highlight this important milestone in Canadian history.
Backgrounder
To make 2017 a year that all Canadians will remember, the Government of Canada is proud to invest in major regional and local projects.
Community Projects
Community activities and projects will take place across Canada from coast to coast to coast, including in Calgary. They will represent each community and be perfectly adapted to local needs and circumstances.
The following is a list of community projects currently approved in Calgary:
|1
|Calgary Young Women's Christian Association
|A Herstory of Canada
|$50,000
|2
|Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
|Canadians of Chinese Heritage Celebrating Canada 150th Anniversary
|$70,000
|3
|Kerby Assembly
|Art-age 150: All Ages Celebrating Canada in Art
|$42,767
|4
|MindFuel
|The Next 150: Youth Inspired by Canada's Past to Set the Future in Science
|$100,000
|5
|Parks Foundation Calgary
|Canada 150 Calgary Outdoor Urban Adventure - Celebrating the Rotary/Mattamy Greenway
|$104,000
|6
|Scenic Acres Community Association
|Celebrating Canada's 150th Anniversary of Confederation and our Growing Diverse Community
|$30,000
|7
|Strathcona Christie Aspen Community Association
|150th Celebration on the Hill
|$20,000
|8
|Trickster Theatre Society
|The Many Faces of Canada
|$217,875
|9
|Woodlands School Parent Council Association
|Woodlands School Canada 150 Mosaic Mural Project
|$6,000
|
|
|
|$640,642