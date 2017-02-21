1547 Datacenters Announces SOC 2 and PCI DSS Compliance

The 1547 Orangeburg Datacenter Further Commits to Operational Excellence and Security

ORANGEBURG, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - 1547 Datacenters (1547), the retail colocation division of 1547 Critical Systems Realty, announced today that it is both Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 1 and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.1 compliant. The location recently underwent rigorous audits to provide customers with the assurance that their services meet the highest security and availability standards.

Weaver, the largest independent accounting firm in the Southwest, performed an independent examination and testing of control activities at the 1547 Orangeburg, NY, datacenter with an assessment of:

physical security;

operations and customer service;

development and information technology organization, and;

risk assessment monitoring.

1547's SOC 2 Report, performed in accordance with AICPA's Attest Engagements 101 guidance (AT 101), verifies that the design and operating effectiveness of the facility's internal controls meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles. The examination tested the Trust Services Principles and Criteria over system security and availability.

PCI DSS ensures the safe handling of sensitive information and is intended to help organizations proactively protect customer account data. Achieving this standard ensures customers' data is safe from physical, network and technical security risks within a third-party data center.

"This was a natural next step for us to provide customers with a location in Rockland County to store their most sensitive data," states Patrick Hynes, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of 1547 Datacenters. "Meeting these standards acknowledges our commitment to insuring our customers' data is secure and meets compliance regulations. As Rockland County continues to attract financial services customers, 1547 is well prepared to meet their regulatory and security needs."

For more information about 1547 Datacenters, please visit www.1547datacenters.com.

About 1547 Datacenters

1547 Datacenters is the retail colocation division of 1547 Critical Systems Realty. With over 230,000 square feet of space and 24 megawatts of power, our Orangeburg datacenter is situated in Rockland County, NY, just 22 miles from midtown Manhattan. 1547's colocation offering and work place recovery solutions are strategically located to meet the growing demand for mission-critical services in the Northeast.