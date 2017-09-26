1547 Datacenters Names Industry Veteran John Bonczek as President

New Executive Appointment Further Expands Breadth and Depth of Experience within 1547's Leadership Team

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - 1547 Datacenters (1547), the retail colocation division of 1547 Critical Systems Realty ("1547"), a leading developer and operator of custom-designed datacenters, announces today the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran John Bonczek as President.

As President of 1547 Datacenters, Mr. Bonczek is responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the retail colocation business as well as the creation, communication and implementation of the company's vision, mission and strategy. Mr. Bonczek is a highly respected industry veteran with a reputation for successfully leading top sales organizations in the retail colocation datacenter industry. Mr. Bonczek also maintains control over 1547's marketing strategy, product mix, and pricing matrices.

"We are very excited to add someone of John's caliber to our leadership team at a time of growth and expansion for our company," says J. Todd Raymond, CEO & Managing Director, 1547. "An industry veteran with a wealth of expertise in developing complex sales organizations with a focus on excellent service delivery, John is a critical asset to our company as we continue to invest in the rapidly-growing retail datacenter market across our platform."

"Having worked with John for many years at Telx, I know his experience and proven track record of success will significantly increase our ability to deliver a quality product set, while maintaining exceptional customer service as we continue to grow the business across multiple geographies," Raymond adds.

Prior to joining 1547 Datacenters, John served as Vice President at Digital Realty Trust | Telx for 14 years, where he built one of the most successful sales teams in the industry. During his early years with Telx, John created the sales engineering group to provide exceptional customer support and service delivery. He received his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University, where he continued in the Stillman School of Business to ultimately receive his Master in Business Administration.

"I am thrilled to be joining the seasoned executive team at 1547," comments Bonczek. "The explosive surge of content propelled by growth of video, gaming, the Internet of Things, and driverless cars continues to drive datacenter and distribution demand. I look forward to leveraging 1547's existing colocation and datacenter facilities -- as well as new planned markets -- to satisfy this growing demand and bring 1547 to a new level of success."

For more information about 1547 Datacenters, please visit www.1547datacenters.com.

About 1547 Datacenters

1547 Datacenters is the retail colocation division of 1547 Critical Systems Realty. With over 230,000 square feet of space and 24 megawatts of power, its Orangeburg datacenter is situated in Rockland County, NY, just 22 miles from midtown Manhattan. 1547's colocation offering and work place recovery solutions are strategically located to meet the growing demand for mission-critical services in the Northeast.

About fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, LLC

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty, LLC ("1547") is a leading developer and operator of custom-designed datacenters Together, the executive team has over 60 years of experience in operating, developing, and renovating datacenter space. 1547 is assembling a unique and opportunistic portfolio of customized datacenters with a focus on the customer from concept through completion of each project. For more information, visit www.1547realty.com.