1E Launches The Fastest EDR Platform To Query and Control All Endpoints

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - 1E, which provides the only software lifecycle automation solutions that can handle both routine IT tasks and emergency actions in real time, today launched Tachyon. The fastest and most scalable query and control platform currently available, Tachyon enables IT teams to interact with millions of endpoints, running multiple operating systems, in real time.

A recent 1E survey of 1,000 IT professionals found that half of respondents spend between 25 and 100 percent of each day reacting to unplanned incidents, suggesting that tools providing greater agility and control would deliver significant business value. IT teams are constantly interrupted with emergencies such as security updates, configuration changes and software audits. They field requests from all over the enterprise, which can lead to conflicts and make it difficult to prioritize. Tachyon accelerates response times and provides greater control over estate changes.

According to Gartner, "A digital world offers great opportunities, but plenty of uncertainty and risks as well. The enterprise needs a capability that can manage the uncertainty. Most enterprises have created layer upon layer of governance, as well as planning controls that come in many guises, as a way to mitigate uncertainty and risk. However, to be effective, most of those mechanisms rely on an element of predictability that rarely exists in the digital era."1

1E customers are already using Tachyon to deliver significant productivity gains, and to bridge the gap between security and IT operations:

Instantly fixing severe IT problems such as incorrect configuration settings or faulty software updates across all endpoints on a network, including remote or mobile devices.

Instantly stopping security compromises from spreading by identifying and isolating affected devices in real time, and deploying a fix across those devices in seconds.

Reducing the amount of time needed to gather data for a software audit from weeks to hours -- providing IT teams with more time to take action and prepare a response.

"We are excited to bring Tachyon out into the market. In this age of digital disruption, we saw a need in the marketplace for a solution that could help IT staff handle urgent issues in real time," said Sumir Karayi, founder and CEO of 1E. "While other vendors are promoting a rip-and-replace approach, we built Tachyon from the ground up to layer on top of Microsoft SCCM, with a light footprint that enables speed and responsiveness."

A Fortune 500 health insurance company is one of the first enterprises to be using Tachyon. "We rely heavily on Microsoft SCCM and other 1E solutions to automate everyday IT tasks such as software updates, but lacked the ability to identify and remediate severe problems instantly," a representative said. "1E's Tachyon adds those real-time capabilities -- helping us 'save the day' in an emergency. With Tachyon, we can now address big problems in seconds rather than hours, in an organized, controlled way."

"Tachyon is the fastest platform available to query and control all endpoints," added Karayi, "Our early customers are reporting that they love the approach we have taken -- Tachyon is allowing their IT staff to react to the constant and relentless demand for support from across the business."

About 1E

In an age where every business depends on software for its daily operations, only 1E's Software Lifecycle Automation solutions allow companies to fully automate routine IT tasks and respond to infrastructure emergencies in real time. 1E's solutions enhance Microsoft's SCCM and complement other device management platforms to manage the entire software lifecycle -- request, acquire, deploy, secure, retire -- and allow IT teams to work faster and stay focused on business-critical innovation. 1,700+ customers around the world, including Verizon Wireless, Dell, ING, Nestlé, BNP Paribas and Ford Motor Company, rely on 1E to gain unprecedented insight and control over their IT estates. Learn more at www.1E.com or follow @1E_Global.

