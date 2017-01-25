1st NRG Corp Announces LOI for over 600 Wells and Gives Corporate Update

SOURCE: 1st NRG Corp.
January 25, 2017 08:30 ET
DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - 1st NRG Corp. (OTC PINK: FNRC), an exploration and production company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has issued its monthly corporate update to shareholders on the Company's progress.
About 1st NRG Corp.
Our activity has been centered upon the development of coal bed methane reserves in Wyoming where through our wholly owned subsidiary, 1st NRG Wyoming, we operate and hold a working interest in 43 producing wells, 3,059 undeveloped acres and an estimated 18.5 BCF net to our interest. The undeveloped acreage could be permitted for up to 36 additional locations which are characterized by what we believe to be low geologic risk, a repeatable development opportunity and are offsetting wells which all demonstrated developed coal seams in the Schwartz, Anderson, Canyon, Cook and Wall formations. In 2014 we expanded our activities into a development of acreage in SE Ohio encompassing approximately 7,000 acres where we hold a 35% working interest in a Beekmantown Dolomite well.
Forward-looking statements in this release are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 as amended. A statement identified by the words "expects," "projects," "plans," "feels", "anticipates," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed "forward-looking statements." Although 1st NRG Corp. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this press release.
1st NRG Corp.
Kevin Norris
CEO
1531 Stout Street #607
Denver, CO 80202
For Investor Relation: Synergy 1-888-259-9173
1st NRG Corp.
Kevin Norris
CEO
1531 Stout Street #607
Denver, CO 80202
For Investor Relation: Synergy 1-888-259-9173
See all RSS Newsfeeds