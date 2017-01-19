2 Million Consumers in India to Pay Electricity Bills with their Phone Thanks to MoneyOnMobile and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)

DALLAS, TX and MUMBAI, INDIA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - MoneyOnMobile, Inc. ( OTCQX : MOMT) announced a Distribution Agreement with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited to provide its customers the ability to pay their electricity bills through any of MoneyOnMobile's 325,000 retailers or through MoneyOnMobile's mobile wallet app.

"Many consumers in India pay their bills in cash. We offer them a solution so that they can make payments at a convenient retail outlet or through our mobile wallet," said Harold Montgomery, CEO of MoneyOnMobile, Inc.

"MoneyOnMobile has helped 100s of millions of consumers across India with their financial transactions, and now through this partnership with BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, we can help even more," Ranjeet Oak, President and COO of MoneyOnMobile, commented.

About BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL)

BRPL distributes power to an area spread over 750 sq. km with a customer density of ~3000 per sq km. Its over 2.2 million customers are spread in 19 districts across South and West areas including Alaknanda, Khanpur, Vasant Kunj, Saket, Nehru Place, Nizamuddin, Sarita Vihar, Hauz Khas, R K Puram, Janakpuri, Najafgargh, Nangloi, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh, Tagore Garden, Vikas Puri, Palam and Dwarka. For more information about BRPL, please see http://www.bsesdelhi.com/

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a global mobile payments technology and processing company offering mobile payment services through an Indian subsidiary. MoneyOnMobile enables Indian consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services; to transfer funds from one cell phone to another; or to get access to funds in their bank account, using one of our retail-assisted touch points; simple SMS text functionality; our MoneyOnMobile Mobile Application; or our Web Portal. Our retail-assisted touch point is now offered through our over 325,000 locations throughout the country. Read about MoneyOnMobile in The New York Times at New York Times - MoneyOnMobile and the company's web site at http://www.moneyonmobile.in.

