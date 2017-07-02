2-Time Grand Slam Champion and former World #1, Victoria Azarenka, Signs With Yonex

Azarenka Aims To Win Additional Major Titles And Reclaim The World No.1 Ranking With New Racquet Partner

TOKYO, JAPAN--(Marketwired - Jul 2, 2017) - Yonex Co., Ltd. signs Victoria Azarenka, former World No.1 tennis player for a racquet, bag, and accessories contract. Returning from an extended break, Azarenka will compete in this year's Wimbledon with a Yonex racquet, Yonex accessories, and Pro Series racquet bag.

With ambitions of additional Grand Slam titles to her name, as well as reclaiming the World No.1 ranking in women's tennis, Azarenka enlisted the support of Yonex, a leading global racquet manufacturer based in Japan.

"I really feel I haven't reached my full potential yet," says Azarenka, who returned from her 13-month leave. "To achieve my goals I knew I needed to change my technique, biomechanics, as well as finding the perfect racquet to support my game," she explained. "So I took the opportunity before returning to search for something with more power and control."

"The square-shaped Yonex ISOMETRIC racquets are actually very familiar to me," commented Azarenka, who competed with a Yonex during her junior years. After getting re-introduced to Yonex racquets through her coach, Michael Joyce (former World No.64 Yonex player), she was immediately drawn to the expanded sweet spot and power she experienced, as well as Yonex's meticulous attention to detail in product development and manufacturing.

"As a manufacturer who takes pride in providing innovative and high quality products to our athletes, we're thrilled to partner with a player like Victoria, who has a discerning eye for equipment and a passion for the game," said Kusaki Hayashida, President of Yonex. "She's a great player to represent and join Team Yonex."

Following Wimbledon, Azarenka will compete at the Bank of the West Classic, Western & Southern Open, and the US Open.

