2016 Campus Technology Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey Results Announced

Higher Education IT professionals positive about the future of education technology

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Education technology is one of the hottest sectors right now, and the gatekeepers of ed tech -- the IT leaders and staff at America's 4,724 degree-granting post-secondary institutions -- hold tremendous sway over its future and the billions of dollars in expenditures it represents.

But how much do we know about ed tech professionals and how they work? What are their attitudes about their profession and their working conditions, and what's their view of the outlook of the industry?

In Campus Technology's annual IT Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey, subscribers were asked to provide feedback about their current careers, future prospects and current salary. More than 75% of respondents said they were satisfied with their jobs overall with the top satisfaction ratings stemming from work hours, coworkers, and the overall benefits. The highest complaints came from current salary, IT budget, and overall unhappiness with the "top brass."

"We surveyed IT professionals across the country about their salaries, job experience, outlook on the future and more -- and while earnings on the whole are up, the field comes with plenty of frustrations," said Rhea Kelly, Executive Editor of Campus Technology. "Ultimately, though, IT people in higher education feel a sense of purpose and understand the extraordinary impact their work can have on student success."

The full results of the IT Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey are in the January/February digital edition of Campus Technology and can also be found online: https://campustechnology.com/articles/2017/02/02/2016-it-salary-and-job-satisfaction-survey.aspx.

