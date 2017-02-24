2016 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. ( BMV : KOFL) ( NYSE : KOF) ("Coca-Cola FEMSA" or the "Company"), the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume, announces results for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Revenues grew 21.6%, while comparable revenues grew 3.7% for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating income grew 7.8%, but on a comparable basis, it declined 8.3% for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating cash flow increased 22.6%, but decreased 2.3% as a comparable metric for the fourth quarter of 2016.

Earnings per share were up 12.4% to Ps. 1.69, whereas comparable earnings dropped 11.1% to Ps. 1.30 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Results Summary

Fourth Quarter Year to Date as Reported Comparable (1) as Reported Comparable (1) 2016 D% 2016 D% 2016 D% 2016 D% Total revenues 49,533 21.6 % 44,300 3.7 % 177,718 16.6 % 157,277 6.6 % Gross profit 22,388 15.9 % 20,237 1.3 % 79,662 10.6 % 72,284 4.5 % Operating income 7,167 7.8 % 6,251 (8.3 %) 23,920 5.6 % 22,646 4.0 % Operating cash flow (2) 10,812 22.6 % 8,685 (2.3 %) 35,495 13.6 % 30,931 4.0 % Net income attributable to equity holders of the company 3,509 12.4 % 2,690 (11.1 %) 10,070 (1.6 %) 9,290 0.6 % Earnings per share (3) 1.69 1.30 4.86 4.48 Expressed in millions of Mexican pesos. (1) Comparable: with respect to a year over year comparison, the change in a given measure excluding the effects of (i) mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, (ii) translation effects resulting from exchange rate movements and (iii) the results of hyperinflationary economies in both periods. Currently, only Venezuela qualifies as a hyperinflationary economy. (2) Operating cash flow = operating income + depreciation + amortization & other operative non-cash charges. (3) Quarterly & FY earnings / outstanding shares as of the end of period. Outstanding shares as of 4Q'16 and YTD were 2,072.9 million.

Message from the Chief Executive Officer

"We closed 2016 focused on our operating and financial discipline, while capturing opportunities that enabled us to strengthen our portfolio and consolidate geographically. We managed to deliver solid financial results for the year in the face of a very complex macroeconomic environment. On a comparable basis, our revenues and operating income increased by 6.6% and 4.0%, respectively, by leveraging our pricing flexibility across our markets.

"Our transactions continued to outperform volumes across most of our operations thanks to our focus on affordability, commercial practices, and improved route-to-market capabilities. In Mexico, volume and transactions grew across our sparkling and still beverage categories, propelling our operation to a banner year. While in Central America, our performance was driven by Costa Rica and Nicaragua's highest volume growth in the past 10 years. Our South America division faced the most difficult macroeconomic and consumer environments of our territories. Nevertheless, our flexibility to adapt to local market conditions enabled us to maintain or gain market share across key markets and categories. Finally, our Philippines operation delivered accelerated volume and transaction growth, while improving profitability, ahead of its consolidation in 2017.

"During the year, we accelerated the transformation of our operating models, highlighted by the aggressive rollout of our KOFmmercial Digital Platform in Mexico and its initial rollout in Brazil. Importantly, we strengthened our footprint by closing our acquisition of Vonpar, bolstering our leading position in Brazil.

"As we enter a new year, we renew our efforts to strengthen our portfolio, deploy our transformational initiatives, and continue our cultural evolution in order to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders," said John Santa Maria Otazua, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Conference Call Information

About the Company

Stock listing information: Mexican Stock Exchange, Ticker: KOFL | NYSE (ADR), Ticker: KOF | Ratio of KOF L to KOF = 10:1

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. is the largest franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. The company produces and distributes trademark beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, offering a wide portfolio of 154 brands to more than 375 million consumers daily. With over 100 thousand employees, the company markets and sells approximately 4 billion unit cases through 2.8 million points of sale a year. Operating 66 manufacturing plants and 328 distribution centers, Coca-Cola FEMSA is committed to generating economic, social, and environmental value for all of its stakeholders across the value chain. The company is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, FTSE4Good Emerging Index, and the Mexican Stock Exchange's IPC and Social Responsibility and Sustainability Indices, among other indexes. Its operations encompass franchise territories in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Guatemala and, nationwide, in the Philippines, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. For more information, please visit www.coca-colafemsa.com.