2016 Record Breaking Year for Manufacturers with 212 Million Digital CAD Model Downloads from CADENAS PARTsolutions

eCATALOG Provider Increases Industrial Product Downloads by 42%

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - CADENAS PARTsolutions has set a new record for digital CAD models downloaded from their 700 industrial manufacturing clients. 2016 saw more than 212,000,000 digital parts downloaded from CADENAS PARTsolutions customers, representing a 42% increase over 2015. This continues the steep trajectory seen for more than two decades, and is a testament to the increasing value delivered to industrial manufacturers and their customers.

"The massive volume of product downloads we're seeing year after year is a direct indicator of the increased demand from today's industrial buyers," says Jay Hopper, COO of CADENAS PARTsolutions.

Once considered a "nice to have" for manufacturers has now become a necessity, says Hopper.

"Engineers specifying products for purchase expect manufacturers to provide on-demand, configurable CAD models which can be quickly downloaded in the native format of their choice," says Hopper. "The demand is nearing the tipping point. Delivering an exceptional digital customer experience is now the de facto standard for marketing and selling industrial components."

More than 700 manufacturers worldwide are using CADENAS PARTsolutions digital catalog and 3D CAD download platform eCATALOGsolutions® to deliver digital product models and interactive product configurators. The platform also publishes to additional formats including 3D PDF data sheets and native mobile apps for iOS and Android operating systems.

The eCATALOGsolutions® platform is a strategic sales and marketing driver for some of the world's largest manufacturers, including 80/20, ABB, Eaton, Emerson, FESTO, Misumi, Parker Hannifin, Regal Beloit, Samtec, Toshiba and many more. By providing on-demand digital data to their users, manufacturers are streamlining the specification process and getting "spec'd in" to projects at the earliest stages of the design process. Once specified into the project, the digital CAD model is carried through the design process within the bill-of-materials (BOM) and ultimately purchased from the supplier when the project goes into production.

CADENAS PARTsolutions technology platform enables manufacturers to deliver digital CAD models in more than 150 native and neutral formats, a detail that no other provider can match. CAD formats include: Autodesk AutoCAD®, Autodesk Inventor® and Revit®, SolidWorks®, Solid Edge®, PTC Wildfire® and CREO®, Siemens NX®, CATIA®, and more.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation 3D part catalog management and sales configuration solutions. For large manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides centralized 3D parts libraries making it easy for global design teams to find, reuse, and control standard and proprietary parts. For component manufacturers, CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology, helping businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. Partsolutions.com