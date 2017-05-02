2017-0502 - New Listing - TerrAscend Corp. (TER)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - The common shares of TerrAscend Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

TerrAscend is a vertically integrated company that is focused on the production, sale and distribution of cannabis and its derivatives for the medical market. TerrAscend's wholly-owned subsidiary, Solace Health Inc., is in the final stage of its application for licencing under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

L'inscription à la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de TerrAscend Corp. a été approuvée.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

TerrAscend est une société intégrée verticalement qui se concentre sur la production, la vente et la distribution de cannabis et ses dérivés pour le marché médical. La filiale en propriété exclusive de TerrAscend, Solace Health Inc., se trouve dans la phase finale de sa demande d'autorisation en vertu duRèglement sur l'accès au cannabis à des fins médicales.