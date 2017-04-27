2017 Budget Committed to a Shared Prosperity: Ontario Building Trades

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - "This year's budget continues to provide the people of Ontario with steady investments in public infrastructure to keep our economy moving," said Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.

"The government's commitments to invest $156 billion over the next decade, supporting an average of 125,000 jobs per year to build and replenish our highways, transit systems, schools and hospitals sends a very strong signal to the construction industry and to those willing to enter it, that lots of work lies ahead. With investments like these, Ontario is committed to creating jobs for the future, and it's those jobs which give the construction industry confidence that we can train the future workforce."

"In the face of a changing economy, threatened by precariousness in the workplace, Ontarians are looking for opportunities to upgrade their skills and realize their career goals. These investments will help them do that," Dillon pointed out.

The 2017 budget document also pledges to "support workers and businesses by advocating for continued free trade with the United States." Ontario exports to the U.S. account for the equivalent of one-fifth of the province's GDP, or $166 billion. "Standing up to protectionist sentiment south of the border, as recently shown by New York State's unsuccessful attempt to enact a 'Buy American' clause goes hand-in-hand with standing up for Ontario workers," said Dillon.

On the social policy front, the budget commits funding towards 100,000 new child care spots, free tuition for students from working-class families, and free drug coverage for people aged 24 and under. "By helping working families cope with cost pressures, Ontario is affirming its progressive heritage and its commitment to a shared prosperity," concluded Dillon.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents 150,000 trades workers throughout the province.