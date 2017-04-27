2017 Budget Watch: Health Coalitions Across Ontario Prepare to Respond to Health Funding Announcement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

Attn: Assignment Editor

In an April 13 speech to the Empire Club, Finance Minister Charles Sousa reported that he had that health care and hospitals are a top priority in every corner of Ontario and promised significant new investment. After a decade of hospital cuts and threats of closures, the health coalition is waiting to see what the numbers are and will assess what they mean for patient care. Concerns about the restructuring of home care, long waits and inadequate care levels in long-term care are also priority budget issues. The coalition is calling on the government to stop all health care privatization, including privatization of community care and privatized P3 hospitals.

The Ontario Health Coalition has issued a pre-budget briefing note that is available here: http://www.ontariohealthcoalition.ca/index.php/pre-budget-briefing-note/

On Budget Day April 27, Budget Watch events are planned in a number of communities and local contacts for comment on the budget will be available starting at 4 p.m.

Toronto and Ontario-wide - Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition will be available at Queen's Park at 4:15 p.m. Contact 416-230-6402 (cell).