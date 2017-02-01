2017 Campus Technology Impact Awards Call for Nominations Now Open

Revamped awards celebrate the impact of technology in higher education

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Campus Technology and 1105 Public Sector Media Group are pleased to announce that nominations for the 2017 Campus Technology Impact Awards (formally the Innovators Awards) are now being accepted.

For 12 years, Campus Technology has showcased colleges and universities that are innovating with technology on campus, doing important work in the service of teaching, learning, administration and operations. This year with the new Impact Awards, Campus Technology is broadening the scope of this recognition to include both cutting-edge and well established projects.

"The Campus Technology Impact Awards build on our 12-year history of honoring colleges and universities for their work with technology in higher education," said Rhea Kelly, executive editor of Campus Technology. "We are excited to recognize projects large and small that have made their mark both on campus and on the higher ed community."

Nominations must be submitted by April 10th and will be reviewed by the Impact Awards Judging Committee of higher ed tech leaders, with final winners selected by our expert team of editors. For each winning project, Campus Technology will recognize the institution, the project lead and the technologies involved in making the initiative a success.

All winners will be featured in the October issue of our digital magazine and with an in-depth project profile in one of our e-newsletters. Winners will be announced on our website (https://campustechnology.com) on August 1st.

For more information on the Campus Technology Impact Awards and to submit a nomination, visit www.campustechnology.com/impact.

About Campus Technology

Campus Technology is one of higher education's top information sources, with distribution across a website, monthly digital magazine, newsletters, webcasts and online tools. It's the go-to resource for campus professionals, providing in-depth coverage on the technologies and implementations influencing colleges and universities across the nation. Content includes valuable hands-on articles, best practices, industry trends, expert advice and insightful articles to help administrators, campus executives, technologists and educators plan, develop and successfully launch effective IT initiatives. https://campustechnology.com

About 1105 Public Sector Media Group

1105 Public Sector Media Group, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., provides information, insight and analysis to the Government IT and Education IT (FED/SLED) sectors. Our content platforms include print, digital, online, events and a broad spectrum of marketing services. http://1105publicsector.com