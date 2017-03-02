2017 Candidate Experience Award Programs Now Open

Talent Board Invites Employers across North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific Regions to Register

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that registration for the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Award programs is now open.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

Ed Newman, newly appointed chairman of Talent Board and chief evangelist for Phenom People, commented, "While the recruiting space continues to evolve, the importance of candidate experience and its impact on the business imperative remains the same. For employers interested in better understanding how their candidate experience stacks up to that of other companies, we encourage you to register for the 2017 CandE Awards programs in the regions where you source, recruit and hire. We're looking forward to another record setting year."

Following the launch of the NAM CandE Awards in 2011, Talent Board has continued to expand its mission, introducing the EMEA program in 2012 and APAC in 2015. The largest study of its kind, the CandE Award programs serve as a benchmark to measure best practices in candidate experience, having evaluated responses from more than 500 employers and upwards of a half million job seekers over the years.

For 2017, employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of evaluation and validation of their candidate experience practices. The first round consists of an employer self-assessment designed to capture the organization's recruiting processes and impact on the candidate experience. The second round is a related survey administered to a random sampling of the organization's 2016 and 2017 job candidates.

Once the 2017 programs close, all participating organizations will receive aggregate survey data comparing their candidate experience practices to those of other employers. Participants will also be given insight into how their job candidates rate the experience, with specific feedback on how the organization can improve their practices. The top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

"The active participation of today's employers is the underpinning of the CandE Awards programs and research, and year after year, these organizations demonstrate that they understand the value of exceptional candidate experiences," shared Kevin Grossman, newly promoted president of Talent Board. "We encourage interested employers to register for the 2017 programs as a way to learn more about their recruiting efforts as it relates to their employer brand and overall business."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open; to get started, visit: http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-apply.

