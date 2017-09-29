2017 CEO Rescue in the Rockies for Stars Fundraiser Raises More Than $365,000 With the Help of Alberta Business Leaders

Four CEOs "rescued" by helicopter after achieving fundraising goals and completing mountaintop challenges

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) is pleased to announce that the sixth edition of CEO Rescue in the Rockies fundraiser has raised more than $365,000. Since 2011, the unique fundraiser has seen the Alberta community come together and raise more than $4 million for STARS.

It was not a typical day for the four participating CEOs, who took time out of their busy schedules to raise valuable donations for STARS. The day started off with the participants getting picked up in a helicopter from the Calgary Peace Bridge helipad and dropped off at a remote mountain location in Kananaskis Country. Surrounded by the beautiful yet unpredictable wilderness of the mountains, the CEOs faced a series of challenges, including a readiness, survival and STARS medical challenge. The most important challenge of the day saw the CEOs using only their cell phones to collect donations from colleagues, friends, family and fellow philanthropists to raise $100,000 each before they were "rescued" by a STARS air ambulance helicopter.

"Today's mission to beat our fundraising goal was met with enthusiasm and determination by our participating CEOs," said Andrea Robertson, president and CEO of STARS. "STARS relies on the support of allies like Mark, Tim, Quinn and Reid and their organizations to ensure that each person who needs emergency medical care receives it quickly. Thank you for joining our fight to save lives."

This year's Alberta business leaders whose fundraising and wilderness prowess were both put to the test included Tim Harvie, president and CEO at Southbow Farming; Mark McNeill, president and CEO at Stream-Flo Industries Ltd. And Master Flo Valve Inc.; Quinn Holtby, founder, president and CEO at Katch Kan; and Reid Johnson, President at Core Network Solutions Inc.

Funds raised through CEO Rescue in the Rockies will help STARS provide time, hope and life-saving transport to critically ill and injured patients. To learn more about CEO Rescue in the Rockies for STARS or to nominate a CEO for next year's challenge, visit www.ceorescueintherockies.com.

About STARS:

Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS) provides specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients. STARS physicians, nurses, paramedics and pilots work with a team of dedicated support staff and community partners to save lives. STARS has bases in Calgary, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Regina, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.