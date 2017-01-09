PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Each year, Crowdfund Beat Media Group assesses the landscape of the crowdfunding industry to identify thought leaders and individuals significantly impacting the evolution of digital finance. To culminate this search, the Group selects a Crowdfunding Person of the Year, whom it believes has made an indelible mark to advance adoption and growth of the crowdfunding effort. With Title III of the JOBS ACT, effectively Regulation CF, went live last May, we have identified two individuals that have been working tirelessly and successfully in making crowdfunding a reality, and feel honored to recognize them as 2017Crowdfunding Persons of the Year.

Jason Best and Sherwood "Woody" Neiss are Principals at Crowdfund Capital Advisors.

It is due to their past and ongoing contributions that CrowdfundBeat Media feels compelled and honored to award Woody and Jason 2017 Crowdfunding Persons of the Year.

