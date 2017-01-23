2017 Education IT Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey Results Announced

School and district IT professionals overwhelmingly positive about the future of education technology

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - Education technology is one of the hottest sectors right now, and the gatekeepers of ed tech -- the IT leaders and staff at America's 128,000 schools and 18,000 districts -- hold tremendous sway over its future and the billions of dollars in expenditures it represents.

But how much do we know about ed tech professionals and how they work? What are their attitudes about their profession and their working conditions, and what's their view of the outlook of the industry?

In an attempt to set a baseline to those questions and more, THE Journal, the leading ed tech publication for K-12 technology professionals, has conducted its second-annual IT Salary and Job Satisfaction Survey. The results are now available in the January/February print and digital edition of the magazine, as well as online.

"In our latest survey of K-12 technology staff and educators, respondents were, with few exceptions, overwhelmingly positive in their outlook for the profession and about their position within their institutions," said David Nagel, editor-in-chief of THE Journal. "A healthy majority (62 percent) expect strong or even unbridled growth for the sector, with another 33 percent predicting continued stability. Most are also happy in their positions, and a vast majority expects to stay right where they are at least for the next 12 months -- and with higher salaries."

The full results are in the January/February print and digital editions of THE Journal and can also be found online at https://thejournal.com/2017salarysurvey. Copies of the January/February issue will also be available for pickup at the FETC Conference on January 24-27th.

