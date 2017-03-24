2017 Employee Engagement Trends: Singapore Suffers Steep 4-Point Decline

Aon Study Finds Global Uncertainty Driving Employee Skepticism; Overall Asia Pacific Engagement Score Drops by 3 Points

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 24, 2017) - Singapore's employee engagement score fell by 4 points to 59 percent, according to the 2017 Trends in Global Employee Engagement Report from Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc ( NYSE : AON).

Singapore's decline is significant when compared to the 3-point increase last year.

Perception scores among Singapore's millennials fell by an alarming 7 points in the area of 'Talent and Staffing' -- which refers to the talent attraction, promotion, and retention practices of an organisation, as well as its ability to allocate appropriate and adequate resources to get the job done. Perception scores also fell by 5 points in the area of Employer Brand.

Employees in Singapore join their Malaysian counterparts in being the least engaged among major Asian markets. Engagement scores for India are 69%, followed by China (67%), Thailand (65%), Philippines (65%), Indonesia (61%), and Malaysia (59%).

Overall engagement scores for employees in Asia Pacific dropped from 65 percent to 62 percent a year ago. Aon Hewitt's analysis found regional variations in engagement are driven by regional and country-specific economic, political and cultural differences.

Improving Engagement Pays Big Dividends

Aon Hewitt research shows that a 5 point increase in employee engagement is linked to a 3 point increase in revenue growth in the subsequent year. The inverse happens when engagement levels fall--businesses experience greater turnover, higher absenteeism, and lower customer satisfaction, and ultimately, poor financial performance.

Employees in the region ranked rewards and recognition programmes as a top opportunity to improve engagement. Stephen Hickey, Partner and Executive Sponsor, Employee Engagement Practice--Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Aon Hewitt said: "As organisations strive to fuel growth, they must understand how their workforce productivity and pay programmes--both fixed and variable, compare to market. They must educate their people on how they implement 'pay for performance', and recognise top contributors using a blend of financial and non-financial rewards such as development opportunities."

About the 2017 Trends in Global Employee Engagement Study

Every year, Aon Hewitt measures employee engagement covering more than five million employee responses globally across more than 60 industries.

The study measures 15 dimensions critical to having an effective workplace: Employee Value Proposition (EVP), Reputation, Career Opportunities, Collaboration, Diversity & Inclusion, Empowerment/Autonomy, Enabling Infrastructure, Learning & Development, Manager, Performance Management, Rewards & Recognition, Senior Leadership, Talent & Staffing, Work Fulfilment, and Work Life Balance. For the full report, please visit: http://bit.ly/2muSdyv

