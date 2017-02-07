2017 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 28th annual Federal 100 Awards.

The Federal 100 Awards are presented to government, industry and academic leaders who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used in the federal IT community. Honorees will be celebrated at the Federal 100 Gala on March 30th at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2017 winners can be found at www.FCW.com/fed100.

"Obviously, this is a time of tremendous change, but I'm confident we'll see federal IT continue to be central to making government work better," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "And as this year's winners make clear, there's a deep pool of exceptional talent in both government and industry devoted to exactly that."

Detailed winner profiles will be featured on FCW.com, and will appear in the March 30th print and digital issues of FCW.

The 2017 Federal 100 Winners:

Jonathan Alboum

CIO

Department of Agriculture

Kristen Baldwin

Deputy CIO

Department of Transportation

Alan P. Balutis

Senior Director and Distinguished Fellow, U.S. Public Sector

Cisco Systems

Barry M. Barlow

Senior Vice President and CTO

Vencore

Luis Barés

NASA Enterprise Collaboration Services Lead

NASA

Lt. Gen. Bill Bender

CIO

U.S. Air Force

Donna S. Bennett

Chief Information Security Officer

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Meaghan Bouchoux Carter

Partner

Blue Canopy

Matt Collier

Senior Advisor to the Secretary

Department of Veterans Affairs

Edna M. Conway

Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain

Cisco Systems, Inc.

COL Harry R. Culclasure

Project Manager, Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program

Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems

Patricia A. Davis-Muffett

Senior Leader, Global Public Sector Marketing

Amazon Web Services

Dr. Mark T. Dertzbaugh

Director of Business Plans and Programs

US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Ft. Detrick, Maryland

Mittal Desai

Chief Information Security Officer

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Col. Marc DiPaolo

Chief of Innovation Mainstreaming

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Enterprise Innovation Office

Todd A. Doherty

Senior Technical Advisor

Department of Defense - Joint Staff

Terry Duncan

Director, Communications Systems Directorate

National Reconnaissance Office

Pamela Dyson

CIO

Securities and Exchange Commission

David Eagles

Director, Center for Presidential Transition

Partnership for Public Service

Kay T. Ely

Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology Category

General Services Administration

LTG Bob Ferrell

CIO

U.S. Army

Lesley Field

Deputy Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy

Office of Management and Budget

Peter Fitzhugh

Assistant Special Agent in Charge

Department of Homeland Security / Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Mark Fox

Senior Manager for Global Defense Programs

Amazon Web Services

Chip Fulghum

Deputy Under Secretary for Management and Chief Financial Officer

Department of Homeland Security

Kevin Gallo

Director, Solutions Development Division

Office of Telecommunications Services/IT Category/Federal Acquisition Service/General Services Administration

Gina Garza

CIO for Operations (within IT)

Department of Treasury / Internal Revenue Service

Captain Peter Giangrasso

United States Cyber Command J3 Division Chief for Department of Defense Information Networks Future Plans and Policy

U.S. Navy

Gregory L. Giddens

Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction

Department of Veterans Affairs

Ryan Gillis

Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy

Palo Alto Networks

Michael Haas

Unit Chief, Criminal Justice Information Services Division

Department of Justice / Federal Bureau of Investigation

Fred Haines

Program Manager, NS2020 Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions

General Services Administration

Matt "Hartman"

Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), Deputy Program Manager

Department of Homeland Security

Michael Hermus

CTO

Department of Homeland Security

The Honorable John Hillen

Executive in Residence and Professor of Practice

School of Business at George Mason University

Tim Horan

Contracting Officer

General Services Administration

Tim Horne

Acting Administrator

General Services Administration

Ben Horowitz

Co-founder

Andreesen Horowitz

Rebecca (Becca) L. Jenkins

Digital Program Manager, PMP, Office of Digital

Department of State

Ann-Marie Johnson

Vice President

ASI Government

Kosta Kalpos

Senior Advisor, Cybersecurity

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Rob Karas

Director, National Cybersecurity Assessments and Technical Services

Department of Homeland Security

Stephanie L. Keith

Chief of Cyber Workforce Strategy and Policy Division

Department of Defense

Thomas P. Kidd

Director of Strategic Spectrum Policy

Department of the Navy

Peter E. Kim

Chief Information Security Officer

United States Air Force

Chloe Kontos

Performance Analyst

Office of Management and Budget

Kenneth L. Korba

Director, VHA Healthcare Supply Chain Systems

Department of Veterans Affairs

Mark E. Kosnik

Deputy Commander, Naval Information Forces

Department of the Navy

Sridhar Kowdley

Program Manager, First Responders Group, Office for Interoperability and Compatibility

Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate's (DHS S&T) First Responders Group

Steve Krauss

Director, Category Management Strategic Execution

General Services Administration

Rosetta C. Lue

Senior Advisor & White House Presidential Executive Fellow

Department of Veterans Affairs

LTG Al Lynn

Director

Defense Information Systems Agency

Shondrea Lyublanovits

IT Security Category Manager and Director

General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service

Ram Mattapalli

CEO

Zolon Tech

W. Douglas Maughan

Cyber Security Division, Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency

Department of Homeland Security

Rep. Michael McCaul

U.S. House of Representatives

Luke McCormack

Former CIO

Department of Homeland Security

Jim McLaughlin

Executive Director, Targeting and Analysis Systems Programs Directorate

Department of Homeland Security / Customs and Border Protection

Essye B. Miller

Director, Cybersecurity, Headquarters, U.S. Army

Department of Defense

Joe Mirrow

Director Office Performance Management Committee/Component Acquisition Executive

Defense Health Agency

Kelly Morrison

Performance Analyst

Office of Management and Budget

David Moskovitz

Chief Executive

Accenture Federal Services

Kevin Murphy

Program Executive for Earth Science Data Systems

NASA

Joanie Newhart

Associate Administrator for Acquisition Workforce Programs, Office of Federal Procurement Policy

Office of Management and Budget

Timothy Newman

Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for HR Systems and Analytics, Human Resources and Administration

Department of Veterans Affairs

Ross Nodurft

Deputy Chief, Cyber and National Security Unit

Office of Management and Budget

Wendell Ocasio

Chief Medical Officer

Accenture Federal Services

Yemi B. Oshinnaiye

Division Chief, Enterprise Infrastructure Division

Department of Homeland Security / Citizen and Immigration Services

Kate Pardo

Deloitte

Gina Pearson

Assistant Administrator for Communications

Energy Information Administration

Kathleen E. Petrillo

Program Manager, Office of the CIO

Department of Defense

Dave Powner

Director of IT Management Issues

Government Accountability Office

Lawrence Prior

President and CEO

CSRA

Amy Rall

Group Vice President, Homeland and Critical Infrastructure

Unisys Federal

Maria Roat

CIO

Small Business Administration

William "Bill" J. Rowan

Vice President, Federal Sales

VMware

Tom H. Ruff

Vice President, Public Sector

Akamai Technologies

John Scalia, Jr.

Statistician. Chief, Forecasting & Analysis, Prisoner Operations Division

U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshals Service

Lisa Schlosser

Former CIO

Office of Management and Budget

Phyllis Schneck

Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity and Communications, National Protection and Programs Directorate

Department of Homeland Security

Stacy Schwartz

Vice President - Public Safety

AT&T Global Public Sector Solutions

Tony Scott

Former Federal CIO

Office of Management and Budget

David Shive

CIO

General Services Administration

Christopher C. Slager

IT Specialist (Operating System)

Internal Revenue Service

Madison Smith

Legislative Assistant

Office of Senator John Cornyn

Harrison Smith

Deputy Chief Procurement Officer

Department of Treasury / Internal Revenue Service

Jaclyn Smyth

Director, DHS Strategic Sourcing Program Office

Department of Homeland Security

Tomas J. Soderstrom

Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Greg Souchack

Partner, Managed Services and Cloud Solutions

IBM

Eric A. Stahlberg

Director, High Performance Computing Strategy

Leidos Biomedical Research

Denby Starling

Vice President and Account Executive, Navy-Marine Corps Accounts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Kevin M. Stine

Chief, Applied Cybersecurity Division

Department of Commerce / National Institute of Standards and Technology

Terry L. Watson

Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Enterprise Information Systems

Department of the Army

Preston Werntz

Senior Strategist for Analysis and Operations, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications

Department of Homeland Security

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

U.S. Senate

Allison Willcox

Assistant Director for Information Technology

Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African American History and Culture

Nicole Willis

Director of Architecture Implementation and Planning

Department of Homeland Security

Kevin Youel Page

Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service

General Services Administration

Edward C. Zick

Senior Project Manager and Strategic Advisor, Office of the CIO

Department of Defense

Dave Zvenvach

Acting Executive Director, 18F

General Services Administration

