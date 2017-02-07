2017 Federal 100 Award Winners Announced

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - FCW, published by 1105 Media, Inc., is pleased to announce the winners of the 28th annual Federal 100 Awards.
The Federal 100 Awards are presented to government, industry and academic leaders who have gone above and beyond to make a real difference in the way technology was bought, managed and used in the federal IT community. Honorees will be celebrated at the Federal 100 Gala on March 30th at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, DC. The complete list of the 2017 winners can be found at www.FCW.com/fed100.
"Obviously, this is a time of tremendous change, but I'm confident we'll see federal IT continue to be central to making government work better," FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "And as this year's winners make clear, there's a deep pool of exceptional talent in both government and industry devoted to exactly that."
Detailed winner profiles will be featured on FCW.com, and will appear in the March 30th print and digital issues of FCW.
The 2017 Federal 100 Winners:
Jonathan Alboum
CIO
Department of Agriculture
Kristen Baldwin
Deputy CIO
Department of Transportation
Alan P. Balutis
Senior Director and Distinguished Fellow, U.S. Public Sector
Cisco Systems
Barry M. Barlow
Senior Vice President and CTO
Vencore
Luis Barés
NASA Enterprise Collaboration Services Lead
NASA
Lt. Gen. Bill Bender
CIO
U.S. Air Force
Donna S. Bennett
Chief Information Security Officer
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Meaghan Bouchoux Carter
Partner
Blue Canopy
Matt Collier
Senior Advisor to the Secretary
Department of Veterans Affairs
Edna M. Conway
Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain
Cisco Systems, Inc.
COL Harry R. Culclasure
Project Manager, Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program
Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems
Patricia A. Davis-Muffett
Senior Leader, Global Public Sector Marketing
Amazon Web Services
Dr. Mark T. Dertzbaugh
Director of Business Plans and Programs
US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, Ft. Detrick, Maryland
Mittal Desai
Chief Information Security Officer
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Col. Marc DiPaolo
Chief of Innovation Mainstreaming
National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Enterprise Innovation Office
Todd A. Doherty
Senior Technical Advisor
Department of Defense - Joint Staff
Terry Duncan
Director, Communications Systems Directorate
National Reconnaissance Office
Pamela Dyson
CIO
Securities and Exchange Commission
David Eagles
Director, Center for Presidential Transition
Partnership for Public Service
Kay T. Ely
Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information Technology Category
General Services Administration
LTG Bob Ferrell
CIO
U.S. Army
Lesley Field
Deputy Administrator for Federal Procurement Policy
Office of Management and Budget
Peter Fitzhugh
Assistant Special Agent in Charge
Department of Homeland Security / Immigration and Customs Enforcement
Mark Fox
Senior Manager for Global Defense Programs
Amazon Web Services
Chip Fulghum
Deputy Under Secretary for Management and Chief Financial Officer
Department of Homeland Security
Kevin Gallo
Director, Solutions Development Division
Office of Telecommunications Services/IT Category/Federal Acquisition Service/General Services Administration
Gina Garza
CIO for Operations (within IT)
Department of Treasury / Internal Revenue Service
Captain Peter Giangrasso
United States Cyber Command J3 Division Chief for Department of Defense Information Networks Future Plans and Policy
U.S. Navy
Gregory L. Giddens
Chief Acquisition Officer and Principal Executive Director, Office of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction
Department of Veterans Affairs
Ryan Gillis
Vice President, Cybersecurity Strategy and Global Policy
Palo Alto Networks
Michael Haas
Unit Chief, Criminal Justice Information Services Division
Department of Justice / Federal Bureau of Investigation
Fred Haines
Program Manager, NS2020 Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions
General Services Administration
Matt "Hartman"
Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM), Deputy Program Manager
Department of Homeland Security
Michael Hermus
CTO
Department of Homeland Security
The Honorable John Hillen
Executive in Residence and Professor of Practice
School of Business at George Mason University
Tim Horan
Contracting Officer
General Services Administration
Tim Horne
Acting Administrator
General Services Administration
Ben Horowitz
Co-founder
Andreesen Horowitz
Rebecca (Becca) L. Jenkins
Digital Program Manager, PMP, Office of Digital
Department of State
Ann-Marie Johnson
Vice President
ASI Government
Kosta Kalpos
Senior Advisor, Cybersecurity
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
Rob Karas
Director, National Cybersecurity Assessments and Technical Services
Department of Homeland Security
Stephanie L. Keith
Chief of Cyber Workforce Strategy and Policy Division
Department of Defense
Thomas P. Kidd
Director of Strategic Spectrum Policy
Department of the Navy
Peter E. Kim
Chief Information Security Officer
United States Air Force
Chloe Kontos
Performance Analyst
Office of Management and Budget
Kenneth L. Korba
Director, VHA Healthcare Supply Chain Systems
Department of Veterans Affairs
Mark E. Kosnik
Deputy Commander, Naval Information Forces
Department of the Navy
Sridhar Kowdley
Program Manager, First Responders Group, Office for Interoperability and Compatibility
Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate's (DHS S&T) First Responders Group
Steve Krauss
Director, Category Management Strategic Execution
General Services Administration
Rosetta C. Lue
Senior Advisor & White House Presidential Executive Fellow
Department of Veterans Affairs
LTG Al Lynn
Director
Defense Information Systems Agency
Shondrea Lyublanovits
IT Security Category Manager and Director
General Services Administration, Federal Acquisition Service
Ram Mattapalli
CEO
Zolon Tech
W. Douglas Maughan
Cyber Security Division, Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency
Department of Homeland Security
Rep. Michael McCaul
U.S. House of Representatives
Luke McCormack
Former CIO
Department of Homeland Security
Jim McLaughlin
Executive Director, Targeting and Analysis Systems Programs Directorate
Department of Homeland Security / Customs and Border Protection
Essye B. Miller
Director, Cybersecurity, Headquarters, U.S. Army
Department of Defense
Joe Mirrow
Director Office Performance Management Committee/Component Acquisition Executive
Defense Health Agency
Kelly Morrison
Performance Analyst
Office of Management and Budget
David Moskovitz
Chief Executive
Accenture Federal Services
Kevin Murphy
Program Executive for Earth Science Data Systems
NASA
Joanie Newhart
Associate Administrator for Acquisition Workforce Programs, Office of Federal Procurement Policy
Office of Management and Budget
Timothy Newman
Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for HR Systems and Analytics, Human Resources and Administration
Department of Veterans Affairs
Ross Nodurft
Deputy Chief, Cyber and National Security Unit
Office of Management and Budget
Wendell Ocasio
Chief Medical Officer
Accenture Federal Services
Yemi B. Oshinnaiye
Division Chief, Enterprise Infrastructure Division
Department of Homeland Security / Citizen and Immigration Services
Kate Pardo
Deloitte
Gina Pearson
Assistant Administrator for Communications
Energy Information Administration
Kathleen E. Petrillo
Program Manager, Office of the CIO
Department of Defense
Dave Powner
Director of IT Management Issues
Government Accountability Office
Lawrence Prior
President and CEO
CSRA
Amy Rall
Group Vice President, Homeland and Critical Infrastructure
Unisys Federal
Maria Roat
CIO
Small Business Administration
William "Bill" J. Rowan
Vice President, Federal Sales
VMware
Tom H. Ruff
Vice President, Public Sector
Akamai Technologies
John Scalia, Jr.
Statistician. Chief, Forecasting & Analysis, Prisoner Operations Division
U.S. Department of Justice, United States Marshals Service
Lisa Schlosser
Former CIO
Office of Management and Budget
Phyllis Schneck
Deputy Under Secretary for Cybersecurity and Communications, National Protection and Programs Directorate
Department of Homeland Security
Stacy Schwartz
Vice President - Public Safety
AT&T Global Public Sector Solutions
Tony Scott
Former Federal CIO
Office of Management and Budget
David Shive
CIO
General Services Administration
Christopher C. Slager
IT Specialist (Operating System)
Internal Revenue Service
Madison Smith
Legislative Assistant
Office of Senator John Cornyn
Harrison Smith
Deputy Chief Procurement Officer
Department of Treasury / Internal Revenue Service
Jaclyn Smyth
Director, DHS Strategic Sourcing Program Office
Department of Homeland Security
Tomas J. Soderstrom
Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Greg Souchack
Partner, Managed Services and Cloud Solutions
IBM
Eric A. Stahlberg
Director, High Performance Computing Strategy
Leidos Biomedical Research
Denby Starling
Vice President and Account Executive, Navy-Marine Corps Accounts
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Kevin M. Stine
Chief, Applied Cybersecurity Division
Department of Commerce / National Institute of Standards and Technology
Terry L. Watson
Deputy Program Executive Officer, PEO Enterprise Information Systems
Department of the Army
Preston Werntz
Senior Strategist for Analysis and Operations, Office of Cybersecurity and Communications
Department of Homeland Security
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse
U.S. Senate
Allison Willcox
Assistant Director for Information Technology
Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African American History and Culture
Nicole Willis
Director of Architecture Implementation and Planning
Department of Homeland Security
Kevin Youel Page
Deputy Commissioner, Federal Acquisition Service
General Services Administration
Edward C. Zick
Senior Project Manager and Strategic Advisor, Office of the CIO
Department of Defense
Dave Zvenvach
Acting Executive Director, 18F
General Services Administration
For more information on the Federal 100 Awards, visit https://FCW.com/fed100
About FCW
FCW's editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the "who" and "what" they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com
