2017 GCN dig IT Awards Call for Nominations Now Open

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - GCN and 1105 Public Sector Media Group are pleased to announce that nominations for the 2017 GCN dig IT Awards are now being accepted.

Celebrating 29 years of GCN showcasing excellence in government IT, the GCN dig IT Awards ("dig IT" stands for Discovery and Innovation in Government IT) shine the spotlight on what matters most: transformative tech that is truly reinventing government and the pioneering IT professionals who are driving them forward.

2017 Award categories include: Big Data, Analytics & Visualization; Cybersecurity; Cloud & Infrastructure; Mobile; Robotics and Unmanned Systems -- plus an award for the disruptive technologies that are emerging so quickly they don't fit into existing categories.

A list of finalists for each category will be announced in August, with the winner named the night of the GCN dig IT Awards Gala on October 19th at the Hilton McLean.

All projects developed, tested or deployed by a government agency are eligible. Nominations close June 30th.

GCN Award winners will be featured in the October issue of GCN and at the GCN dig IT Awards Gala celebration October 19, 2017.

"Government doesn't get nearly enough credit for its innovative use of IT," GCN Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider said. "With the dig IT Awards, we get to shine a light on the boundary-pushing projects that are in the works at all levels of public sector."

At the Gala, 1105 Public Sector Media Group will also honor individual employees from the public and private sectors as FCW's 2017 Rising Stars. These individuals, who are in the first 10 years of their federal IT careers, have made significant impacts on the government technology community and appear poised for broader leadership roles in the years to come.

For more information on the GCN dig IT Awards and to submit a nomination, visit www.gcn.com/digIT.

