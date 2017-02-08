2017 Message to Shareholders of APT Systems, Inc.

APT Systems introduced Intuitrader, its trading platform and with assistance of newly appointed financial consultant look to grow operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - APT Systems, Inc. ( OTC PINK : APTY), a fully reporting company in the FinTech software sector, completed its year end on January, 31, 2017 and now is working on 10K reporting. Today we are pleased to bring to shareholders a brief overview on last year's developments and the business plans going forward.

"In our second quarter we advised were not testing trading strategies for the full period which places our year-to-date average ROI at a solid 39%. We plan to continue trading within the test accounts to further demonstrate the beneficial features of our technology and strategies," stated Glenda Dowie, President and CEO.

Employing cash in the testing process remains an important part of the Company's software development strategy. By year-end, the Company was able to achieve a growth in assets by increasing cash trading account balances and finalizing the acquisition of Global Trader software. While revenues were determined on modest trading accounts, the actual returns were excellent and this performance is expected to continue. The Global Trader software acquisition further enhances the company's indicator portfolio and outspread of our app strategy.

APT Systems is pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement with Richard Hudak, general partner of Richard J. Hudak Financial LP for his financial consulting services and his ongoing work with investors both parties have identified. With his substantial experience, Richard will also be instrumental in identifying and negotiating key contracts that will be extremely advantageous to the company's growth, while focusing efforts on fast tracking revenue generating propositions. Management's goal is to be actively identifying means to secure working capital and in a way that would minimize debt the company needs to take on in order to pay our developers and data feeds. "Richard has successfully brought millions of dollars to those companies he chooses to work with and we are looking forward to this mutually beneficial collaboration," said Dowie.

Dowie concluded, "We are excited about the potential between our own software developments and the Global Trader indicators acquisition. We are now positioning ourselves for the year ahead." To this end, the Company has filed a form 14C to expand the total number of authorized shares and the number of preferred shares. Management intends to use shares as part of payments for its proposed future acquisitions of intellectual property, capital raises and related business.

Business Outlook for 2017 - APT Systems continues discussions with parties for investments, joint venture partnerships and acquisitions; while it continues to build upon the founder's vision of delivering modern tools to modern traders.

About Intuitrader: An intelligent trading system designed to provide accurate timing of trades in the equities and forex markets; and provides useful resources to augment one's trading style to generate consistent, above average returns.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential.

