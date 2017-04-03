2017 Mexico Energy Assembly: International Frontier Resources to Present on Two Panels

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - International Frontier Resources Corporation ("IFR" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:IFR)(OTCQB:IFRTF) today announced that President and CEO Steve Hanson and COO Andy Fisher will participate in panel presentations at the Oil & Gas Council's upcoming 2017 Mexico Energy Assembly in Mexico City. The event will bring together more than 400 top energy investors and executives from the Americas and the international community.

In conjunction with the TMX Toronto Stock Exchange, Mr. Hanson will speak on raising capital in Canada. Mr. Fisher will speak on lessons learned from bid winners of the first onshore licensing round in Mexico's historic energy reform.

What: 2017 Mexico Energy Assembly

Raising Capital in Canada 2017 Mexico Energy Assembly

Round 1 Winners: Lessons Learned When: Wed., Apr. 5, 2017

1:45 p.m. CST Wed., Apr. 5, 2017

2:20 p.m. CST Where: St. Regis Mexico City Hotel

Mexico City, Mexico St. Regis Mexico City Hotel

Mexico City, Mexico

Speakers on the "Raising Capital in Canada" panel include:

Moderator: Monica Rovers, Head, Business Development - Global Energy, Toronto Stock Exchange

Steve Hanson, President and CEO, International Frontier Resources

Dallas Droppo, Partner, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP

Kevin Tychon, Director, Global Energy, Global Investment Banking, CIBC Capital Markets

Speakers on the "Round 1 Winners: Lessons Learned" panel include:

Moderator: Alfredo Alvarez Laparte, Energy Segment Leader - Mexico & Central America, EY

Andy Fisher, CEO Tonalli Energia, COO International Frontier Resources

Carlos Morales Gil, CEO, PetroBal

Richard Spies, CEO, Pan American Energy

Tim Duncan, President and CEO, Talos Energy

IFR was one of the first foreign companies to participate in the historic reform of Mexico's oil and gas sector. In late November, IFR assumed operatorship of the Tecolutla block from state-owned PEMEX. Tecolutla was acquired through a 50-50 joint venture with Mexican petrochemical leader Grupo IDESA in last year's onshore block auction.

The 2017 Mexico Energy Assembly takes place April 5-6, 2017. Additional information is available on the conference website.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV (Frontera) and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Montana.

The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com.

