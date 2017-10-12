2017 MIPIM Asia Awards Winners Unveiled

PARIS, FRANCE and HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Reed MIDEM, organiser of MIPIM Asia, today announces the 33 winners of its 2017 MIPIM Asia Awards competition.

The annual awards' showcase is a highlight of MIPIM Asia, Asia Pacific's premier property leaders' summit. The 33 winners will contend for Gold, Silver and Bronze honours at the MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner, which takes place at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong on 29 November 2017.

The MIPIM Asia Awards, launched in 2007, recognise the most outstanding projects in the real estate industry in APAC. The competition is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development in Asia.

"The MIPIM Asia Awards are known across the region as the benchmark for showcasing achievement in the property industry," said Ronan Vaspart, MIPIM Director, Reed MIDEM. "The world's foremost development, architectural and design firms regard these awards as the highest level of recognition for all professionals in the built environment."

The location of submitting companies and their respective projects reveals the strength of the real estate industry in several key cities and regions across Southeast Asia. Projects from mainland China and Hong Kong figure strongly in the line-up of MIPIM Asia Awards finalists in addition to entries from Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

Nicholas J. Loup, CEO for Chelsfield Asia and president of the jury for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2017, noted several trends in the submissions. "There is clearly more emphasis on sustainability, urban regeneration and refurbishment," Loup said. "That can be attributed in part to the progression of the industry, and is also a reflection of the evolution of the MIPIM Asia Awards categories. There is also a good spread of coverage of architectural firms from different countries that are getting into the awards, and a broader cross-section of design."

MIPIM Asia delegates will vote for their favourite projects at the MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong.

The MIPIM Asia Summit takes place 28-29 November 2017 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The Summit is the premier regional real estate event of the year, bringing together the most influential professionals from all sectors of the property industry for networking and learning through premium events, conferences and the exhibition zone.

MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2017 WINNERS

BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT

Anji Tourist Centre

Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China

Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd

Developer: China Tourist Services Ltd.

Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa

Sanya, China

Architect: JERDE

Developer: Sanya GaoSheng Development Co., Ltd Other:

Interior Design: LTW Designworks (hotel), Andre Fu (Yu Cun restaurant)

Shangri-La at the Fort

Manila, Philippines

Architect: Handel Architects LLP

Developer: Shang Global City Properties, Inc.

BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING

Goldin Global Financial Centre

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: Smart Edge Limited

Other: Ronald Lu & Partners (Associate Architect)

Kai Tak Development on 3 Muk Chui Street

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners

Developer: HKSARG Urban Renewal Authority

Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Exhibition Centre (Jiangdao Technology Innovation Centre)

Nanjing, China

Architect: NBBJ

Developer: Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Development Co., Ltd

Other: Yanlord, Singaporean developer

BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT

Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre

Guangzhou, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: New World Development

Other: Leigh & Orange (Associate Architect)

Hefei ID Mall

Hefei, China

Architect: Broadway Malyan

Developer: Hefei Prosperity Property Ltd.

Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.

Other: Sonae Sierra and LTHK (Interior), Inhabit (Façade), Tongyan (Lighting), China Team (MEP), YPA (Landscape), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (Arch. & Eng.), MVA (Traffic)

Lotte World Tower & Mall

Seoul, South Korea

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Benoy

Developer: Lotte Corporation, Lotte Shopping, Hotel Lotte

BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Architect: gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner

Developer: Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd.

Investor: Deutsches Haus Vietnam Invest Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Other: Mace (Project/ Construction Manager/ Construction Supervisor), Drees & Sommer (Façade Consultant), WSP (MEPF, C&S Consultant, Traffic Consultant)

Grade A Office Redevelopment at 18 King Wah Road

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Limited & Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects PCPA

Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited

Other: Draughtsman / ADI Limited / Sirius Lighting Office (HK) Limited / Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd.

Unilever Headquarters

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Aedas

Developer: PT. Unilever Indonesia

BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING

DAEGU Creative Campus

Daegu City, South Korea

Architect: SAMOO Architects & Engineers

Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MassMutual Tower

Hong Kong, China

Architect: PDP London Architects

Developer: Asia Standard International Group Limited

Pacific Century Place

Beijing, China

Investor: Fund under Gaw Capital Partners

Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd.

Developer: Beijing Jing Wei Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Other: Perception Design, AECOM, LDP International, LASVIT

BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT

J.GRAN THE HONOR SHIMOGAMO TADASU NO MORI

Kyoto, Japan

Architect: Takenaka Corporation

Developer: JR West Real Estate & Development Company

Spring Breeze (Phase l)

Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)

Developer: Blue Town

Whitesands

South Lantau Island, Hong Kong, China

Architect: PDP London Limited (Design Architect), LWK Architects (Executive Architect)

Developer: Swire Properties

Other: Urbis, Richardson Sadeki

BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT

Lane 189

Shanghai, China

Architect: UN Studio

Developer: Shanghai Da Zi Ming Zhong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.

Other: Inhabit, Ag Light, LEOX, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Ltd., China Team

Olympia 66

Dalian, China

Architect: Aedas

Developer: Hang Lung Properties Ltd

Starfield Hanam

Hanam, South Korea

Architect: Benoy

Developer: Shinsegae Property and Taubman Asia

Other: Junglim, Kingsman, GP studio

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

Blue House Cluster

Hong Kong, China

Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd

Developer: St. James' Settlement

Kalijodo Park

Jakarta, Indonesia

Architect: Yori Antar from Han Awai & Partners Architect & Arkonin

Developer: PT. Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (Sinar Mas Land)

Other: PT Anugerah Mandiri, Bike 2 work, Studio Hanafi

Suzhou Creek: Reclaiming Shanghai's Industrial Waterway

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Shanghai Jing'an Urban Planning Bureau

BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT

ALILA Wuzhen

Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China

Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)

Developer: YADA

China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development

Beijing, China

Architect: Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Developer: China World Trade Co., Ltd

TP Link Headquarters

Shenzhen, China

Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Developer: TP Link

BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT

ITC

Shanghai, China

Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd

Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties

OCT XI'AN International Centre

Xi'an, China

Architect: EID Architecture

Developer: China OCT

Sunqiao Urban Agriculture District

Shanghai, China

Architect: Sasaki

Developer: Pudong Agriculture Development Group

BEST FUTURA PROJECT

15 Middle Road

Hong Kong, China

Architect: Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd.

Developer: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.

One Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand

Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Master Architect), with Kohn Pedersen Fox, Benoy A49, Plan Associates, D103

Developer: One Bangkok Holdings Company Limited, a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Centrepoint Limited

Other: Plandscape, Buro Happold, Fisher Marantz Stone

The Quayside

Hong Kong, China

Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.

Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd. and Nan Fung Development Ltd.

