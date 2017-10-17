2017 Nantucket Summer Authors Celebrated by Publishers: Represented by Alan Morell Creative Management Partners

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and NANTUCKET, MA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Creative Management Partners LLC announced today Nantucket Summer Authors celebrated by prestigious Publishers:

*CRU OYSTER BAR NANTUCKET Managing partners Jane Stoddard and Carlos Hidalgo; Chef and Partner Erin Zircher book: "CRU OYSTER BAR COOKBOOK" sold to ST. MARTINS PRESS, MACMILLAN;

*Rocco Monto MD "THE FOUNTAIN: 60 is the new 30" sold to RODALE PRESS;

*Bob Arnot MD "COFFEE LOVERS DIET" sold to HARPERCOLLINS WILLIAM MORROW;

*Aliette H. Carolan Esq., "DIVORCE GUIDE: JUST IN CASE!!: The Smart Woman's Guide to Marriage and Self-Sufficiency" sold to IBOOKS.

Negotiations of the sale by the Authors to Publishers was represented by their Agent, Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners, Beverly Hills Ca. and summer Resident of Nantucket, Ma.

ABOUT CRU OYSTER BAR NANTUCKET:

CRU is a premier oyster bar with a full menu of coastal cuisine that offers modern riffs on classic New England dishes. Since opening in May 2012, CRU has earned a reputation for having the most expansive raw bar selection on Nantucket and exceptionally pristine seafood with local catch such as lobster, fish, oysters and littleneck clams playing a starring role in every dish. The restaurant is also well known for its award-winning wine and cocktail menu, which complements the summer ocean flavors perfectly, and for its iconic and picturesque island waterfront views.

CRU takes its name from the French word cru, which has several meanings, one of them is raw, as in poisson cru (raw fish). It also denotes a top-quality vineyard whose wines reflect the unique flavors of the particular piece of land the vineyard occupies. Likewise, CRU Oyster Bar brings the flavors of the New England ocean to its tables like no other restaurant in the region. In addition, the name is often a play-on-words for "crew" and the restaurateurs often point out that the nautical reference to a tight-knit team is right on point for their restaurant.

Said Managing Partner Jane Stoddard: "Our partners believed the time was right to write a cookbook. We needed guidance, counsel and someone highly regarded in Literary Publishing circles, to shepherd our CRU wonderful cuisine; award winning wines and talented customer service experience. We were very fortunate that one of our frequent customers, Alan Morell, (highly respected Literary and Broadcast Licensing Agent), shared our vision and represented our dream cookbook sale to prestigious publisher MACMILLAN, ST. MARTINS PRESS. Alan was an incredible champion of our business for this project."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Having been a summer resident since 1981, I have seen first-hand, Nantucket go through various cultural changes, where today, THE NANTUCKET BRAND is nationally recognized. I felt CRU Oyster Bar Restaurant food cuisine under Chef Erin and Management by Jane and Carlos epitomized the NANTUCKET BRANDING experience and desired the CRU book for the broad audience; for people off island to feel that Nantucket Branding experience year-round and those on island, to be a part of the Nantucket experience day-to-day. We accomplished this with writer collaborator Martha Murphy and with St. Martin's Press Senior Editor BJ Berti. Our goal is to tie in St. Martin's Press capabilities nationally for the CRU OYSTER BAR COOKBOOK and in addition, private label CRU food products for shopping channels HSN, QVC and EVINE, where we have our Agency clients works and then to retail."

ABOUT ROCCO MONTO MD:

Rocco Monto MD ORTHOPEDIC SURGEON

Raymond Rocco Monto, MD, is an award-winning orthopedic surgeon & sports medicine specialist, writer, and lecturer and Chief of Staff of Nantucket Cottage Hospital, with a practice based on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. An expert on aging, health, diet, nutrition, and fitness, Dr. Monto is a team physician for US Soccer, a media spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CBS News, Discovery Channel, Fox News, Stack Media, New Yorker, Yahoo Sports, Outside Magazine, and many other media.

Said Rocco Monto MD, "I felt the time was right in my career to be represented for my Literary, Media positioning and Licensing of my products endeavors and when Alan Morell, (Patient and Nantucket Summer Resident) presented me his ideas for a book theme: "60 is the new 30", I knew we had a theme for broad audience appeal. I thoroughly vetted Alan and his Agency, Creative Management Partners in Beverly Hills with a variety of sources at HBO, Time Warner and CAA, highly respected in the industry. Alan is known by many as an uberAgent."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Representing many prominent Doctors across various medical practices in Literary, Broadcast and Product Licensing, I desired to represent a top Doc in Sports Medicine. Rocco is a recognized industry leader in the areas of Orthobiologics, Chief of Staff of Nantucket Cottage Hospital, which I felt was perfect for my suggested book theme having broad audience appeal and I felt the perfect partner was Rodale Press."

ABOUT BOB ARNOT MD:

Dr. Danger Coffee Engineered by Dr. Bob Arnot - Dr. Danger Coffee

Dr. Bob Arnot, the bestselling author of The Aztec Diet, host of "Dr. Danger"; medical journalist NBC News; ABC NEWS and CNN, shows you how to use the power of America's favorite drink -- coffee -- to achieve improved health, longevity, mental clarity and weight loss in this unique, groundbreaking wellness guide.

For years, we've been told that coffee was bad for our health. But new research reveals that, consumed properly, coffee can be the healthiest, tastiest part of your day. It can sharpen your focus, jumpstart your workout, help you lose weight, and even help fend off disease, from diabetes and liver disease to heart disease and Parkinson's.

In this revolutionary handbook, Nantucket Summer Resident, Dr. Bob Arnot explains how coffee became a staple of the human diet, and reveals why having a cup is the best thing you can do each day. He also teaches you how to find the best beans from around the world and how to create the best brew and food pairings. The Coffee Lover's Diet includes a full diet plan with corresponding recipes to ensure you get the full benefits of this miracle bean -- in the right amounts and in a variety of ways -- as well as tips for putting all of this invaluable information and advice to work to help you shed pounds, gain energy, and make the healthiest choices every day.

Said Dr. Bob Arnot: "SOOO Excited. My book Coffee Lover's Diet, change your coffee change your life, our remarkable Gold Standard Research shows a significant long term improvement in mood. FEEL Great! BE Great! Once again, I have teamed up with my long time uberAgent Alan Morell for this book to enhance our efforts in Broadcast as well as my coffee licensing to retail."

Said Agent Alan Morell, "Dr. Bob Arnot continues to be a long time friend and valued client, always on the cutting edge for his inspirational and educational literary works, which supports his Emmy nominated network capabilities and journalistic reporting for broad audience appeal."

ABOUT ALIETTE CAROLAN ESQ.:

In a legal career spanning more than a decade, Aliette H. Carolan Esq., an AV Rated-Preeminent Complex Marital & Family Law attorney, has handled hundreds of divorce cases. Ms. Carolan earned her J. D. Nova Southeastern University; her B. S. at University of Miami and studied International and Comparative Law at the Paris Institute, in Paris, France and attended the Foreign Policy Seminar at American University in Washington D. C.

JUST IN CASE!! Give away your Heart, but don't lose your mind. Know the deal you're getting into. Know that self-preservation is the key to a happy marriage --and a happy divorce.

Said Aliette Carolan Esq.: "Alan Morell is my brilliant agent who had the vision for this book and guided me with his humor and incredible support throughout the process."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "I believed a theme like this was bulls eye for this sector and desired a GUIDE BOOK for Women to telegraph the mind-fields of potential pitfalls, who are taken by surprise by their partner. Aliette authored the perfect book, capturing this theme and her works positions her as the go-to Author Lawyer in the Complex Marital & Family Law space, which her interviews in the Media attest to her proven expertise."

ABOUT AGENT ALAN MORELL:

Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 2500 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industries, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

