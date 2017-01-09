2017 Nissan Rogue Sport takes the stage at NAIAS today -- joins record-breaking Rogue lineup this spring

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) -

"Right sized" Rogue Sport slots just under popular 2017 Rogue, Nissan's #1 selling vehicle in the U.S., and further expands Nissan's extensive SUV lineup

Brings Intelligent Safety Shield technologies, fun-to-drive performance and affordability to young, urban compact sport utility vehicle buyers

Featured in 11:30 a.m. EST press conference, along with world debut of a new Nissan sedan concept

The new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, which is designed to expand the audience for Nissan's top-selling Rogue crossover when it goes on sale this spring, is set to make its auto show debut this morning at the North American International Auto Show.

The redesigned Rogue broke Nissan's all-time U.S. single month sales record for an individual model in December 2016 with sales of 40,477 units. Rogue also passed Nissan's longtime sales leader, Altima, for the 2016 calendar year Nissan U.S. sales crown.

The new Rogue Sport will be joined on stage by a new Nissan sedan concept. Presenting the two new vehicles will be José Muñoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., and Shiro Nakamura, Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

"The new Rogue Sport is a perfect addition to the red hot Rogue lineup, which is also adding a first-ever Rogue Hybrid model for 2017," said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. "With Rogue Sport's slightly smaller dimensions and sporty maneuverability, it's ideal for singles or couples without kids -- or empty nesters -- who want a sportier vehicle and can live with a little less cargo capacity than the current Rogue offers."

Rogue Sport has a 2.3-inch shorter wheelbase and a 12.1-inch shorter overall length than Rogue, helping make it more maneuverable in city traffic and an ideal size for tight city parking spaces. Other helpful city adventure features range from up to 61.1 cubic feet of cargo space (2nd row seat folded) and available innovative Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System to the Around View® Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD)1.

Rogue Sport offers available Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection2, Intelligent Cruise Control3, Rear Cross Traffic Alert4 and Forward Emergency Braking2.

Rogue Sport is offered with a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG™) system engine and Xtronic transmission. It goes on sale at Nissan dealers nationwide -- in a choice of S, SV and SL grade levels -- beginning in spring 2017.

The Nissan sedan concept, which will be revealed at this morning's media event in the Nissan display at the North American International Auto Show, combines a look at the Nissan's future design direction while also providing hints at the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility -- the company's roadmap to achieving zero emissions and zero fatalities.

For more information on the new Rogue Sport, Rogue and the complete Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit www.NissanNews.com.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

1. AVM with MOD cannot completely eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. MOD operates at vehicles speeds below 5 mph. Always check surroundings and turn to look behind you before moving vehicle.

2. Forward Emergency Braking and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection are not a replacement for responsible driving. May not provide warning or braking in certain conditions. Limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

3. Intelligent Cruise Control is not a collision avoidance system or warning device. Designed to use limited braking. Failure to apply the brakes could result in an accident.

4. Not a substitute for proper backing procedures. May not detect all moving vehicles. Speed and other limitations apply. See Owner's Manual for details.

