2017 PROCESS EXPO to Feature Interactive Innovations Showcase and Awards Program to Recognize New Solutions in Food Processing

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - For the first time, PROCESS EXPO, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, will offer an interactive Innovations Showcase and Awards Program. More than a poster display, this program offers exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their new products and cutting-edge solutions.

"One of the top reasons for attending PROCESS EXPO is to see new products and services. Exhibitors will have a chance to participate in the new designated show floor area where they can provide photos and videos for attendees to view and be recognized during the 2017 Innovation Awards program, which will take place on Tuesday, September 19th. The best part is there is no charge for the exhibitors to participate," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) and President of Handtmann, Inc and Handtmann Canada Ltd.

All PROCESS EXPO exhibitors are invited to submit their entry, for the Innovations Showcase and Award Program. The deadline is August 1, 2017. Once all entries are submitted, a panel of editors from leading industry trade publications will select three finalists in each of the seven vertical markets PROCESS EXPO services, including Bakery, Grains, Seed and Snacks; Beverages; Confectionery, Candy and Sweets; Dairy; Meat, Poultry and Seafood; Prepared Foods, fruits and vegetables; and Pet Foods. The 21 semi-finalists will then be given the opportunity to give a 3-minute presentation to a judging panel of leading industry buyers and awards will be presented to the winner in each category. Winning products will be selected based on the following criteria: innovative distinction from other products/equipment currently available in the food processing industry; provides benefit to the food/beverage industry, processor and/or consumer; disrupts the status quo to better serve the industry; provides practicality of implementation; and provides value to the customer.

In addition, all of the finalists will have the option to give a 30-minute presentation during the four days of the show for all attendees who will have a chance to vote for their favorite new product in the People's Choice Awards. The overall winner will be announced on Thursday, September 21.

PROCESS EXPO will showcase over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet offering equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, and pet foods. Registration is now open. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220 or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.