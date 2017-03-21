2017 PROCESS EXPO to Offer HACCP Certification Training Course

Food Safety a Focus of Education Program

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is pleased to offer the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Certification Training course at PROCESS EXPO taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. FPSA will subsidize a portion of the costs of this course to assist processing companies in their efforts to train employees. PROCESS EXPO is the nation's largest trade show dedicated to bringing the latest technology and integrated solutions to all segments of the food and beverage industry. Processors gain a competitive advantage with the innovative technology on the show floor, where food processing and packaging experts demonstrate their machines and products.

The two day HACCP Certification course will cover the current Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) compliance requirements, with a focus on the Preventive Controls Rule, and how this aligns with the existing industry HACCP requirements. This training will assist food industry professionals in understanding the requirements for hazard analysis, preventive controls required for Qualified Individuals, and the FSMA requirements impacting their responsibilities and their companies. The course content is based directly on the FSMA regulations and CGMPs under FDA CFR Section 117. Any professionals in the food processing industry at domestic and international companies that manufacture, process, pack, or hold food will benefit from this course.

The course is Certified by the International HACCP Alliance and will be led by William Bremer, Principal - Food Compliance and Roberto Bellavia, Sr. Consultant, of Kestrel Management LLC. The HACCP Training will take place on Wednesday, September 20 from 7:30 am - 3:30 pm and on Thursday, September 21 - 7:30 am - 3:30 pm. All participants in the course will be given full access to PROCESS EXPO which runs until 5:00 pm each day followed by networking receptions. The cost to attend the HACCP program is $699 early bird (before June 19) and $799 after June 19. With the assistance of FPSA, these rates are significantly less than other programs being offered. To register, click here.

"A HACCP System requires that potential hazards are identified and controlled at specific points in the process. This includes biological, chemical or physical hazards. Attendees to PROCESS EXPO involved in the manufacturing, processing or handling of food products can use HACCP to minimize or eliminate food safety hazards in their product," said Tom Kittle, Chairman of the FPSA, producers of PROCESS EXPO and President of Handtmann Inc and Handtmann Canada Limited. "We are pleased to be able to offer this important training along with other food safety focused education programs at the 2017 event."

In addition to the HACCP Certification Course, PROCESS EXPO is working closely with the Food Safety Summit to offer an Education Theater where subject matter experts will lead complimentary courses on the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), Listeria, Litigation, Food Fraud, Food Defense and Emerging Trends. The expansive PROCESS EXPO show floor will feature the Virtual Reality Showroom, networking events, Innovations Showcase, the University Quad, student poster presentations, a Beer Garden, and much more. Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, and pet foods. Registration is now open.

General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220 or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.

The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade.

FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods and Meat sectors.