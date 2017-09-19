2017 PROFIT 500 ranking: EXIA ranks 150th among Canada's fastest-growing companies and 5th among Canada's service companies

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - EXIA, a company specializing in consulting services and leading-edge business intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked 150th in the PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada's fastest-growing companies, across all business sectors, for its growth (468%) in the past five years. As part of the 2017 edition, PROFIT also ranked EXIA 5th in another category, "Canada's fastest growing professional services firms," putting EXIA in second place among Greater Montreal companies in this category. This achievement directly reflects EXIA's ability to offer customers experts and solutions customized to the specific needs of their organizations. With the aid of these experts and solutions, EXIA customers can rapidly deploy innovative solutions that enable them to use business intelligence as a dynamic and profitable organizational performance tool. This winning combination has positioned EXIA as a leader in Canada's data management industry.

A remarkable journey

In 2013, EXIA was ranked 38th among Canadian companies and 4th among Quebec companies in the PROFIT HOT 50, a listing that classifies companies that have achieved the highest revenue growth in Canada. In 2014, EXIA made the prestigious Branham 300 list in the "25 Up and Coming ICT Companies" category, which consists of a select group of 25 particularly innovative organizations. Then in February 2017, EXIA was named by an independent jury composed of professionals from various IT business sectors as SME of the Month for February, in the Spotlight on SMEs contest created by the Quebec Technology Association (AQT). This recognition was based on criteria concerning the company's growth and marketing strategy. On October 5, EXIA will find out if it takes home the prestigious title of SME of the Year from among the eight other finalists during the gala event at the annual Big Bang event.

"EXIA has become an important player in the digital transformation of companies by making the effective management of data and its availability the principal means by which companies can reach a highly competitive level in a globalized economy," said Éric Bélanger, President of EXIA. "This is the reality that inspired EXIA's offer, and we are committed to making available leading-edge solutions in analytics and business intelligence."

EXIA, SME of the Month for February, invites you to cast your vote online for the 2017 SME of the Year. Voting opens on September 28 on the Spotlight on SMEs page of the AQT website.

About PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About EXIA

EXIA is a business intelligence, data management, infrastructure and predictive analytics consulting and business intelligence company that integrates industry expertise and best practices to help clients achieve their business goals. Founded in 2010, EXIA now employs more than 45 consultants, who work in all areas of business and at all organizational levels. http://www.exia.ca