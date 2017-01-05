2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open call for nominations

In search of inspiring immigrants, and new youth category, to help celebrate Canada's 150th birthday -- Nominations close on Feb. 27th

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Canadian Immigrant magazine is pleased to invite nominations for the ninth annual RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards. The 2017 awards will be extra special this year as winners will be announced in time to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, a momentous occasion in the history of a nation built by immigrants.

The program is presented by Canadian Immigrant magazine and is proudly supported by founding and title sponsor RBC Royal Bank. This national award asks Canadians to nominate and then vote directly for individuals who have made a difference since their arrival in Canada, whether in business, academia, the arts or community service. Since 2009, 200 outstanding immigrants have been chosen for this coveted award for their inspiring contributions to Canada. Their achievements have been celebrated and their stories shared with Canadians across the country.

A nominee can be anyone who has immigrated to Canada and has since contributed to the success and uplifting of this country and/or its people. Achievements can be either professional or personal. Nominees must hold landed immigrant (Permanent Resident) or citizen status in Canada, and must reside in Canada.

"We say that Canada is a nation built by immigrants, and what better way to celebrate the country's 150th birthday than to honour today's immigrants who are making their mark in moving Canada forward," says Margaret Jetelina, editor of Canadian Immigrant magazine. "This year we ask all our readers about who they believe deserves to join this amazing group of individuals in a very special year."

This will also be the third year that sponsor RBC selects one of the winners for its special RBC Entrepreneur Award. This year, we are also introducing the new Youth Award, which will recognize the achievements of immigrant youth (between ages 15 and 30) who are making a difference in their adopted country through achievement and/or service, and show great potential in further building this nation. Similar to our RBC Entrepreneur Award, the Youth Award will be an additional honour given to one of the RBC Top 25 winners. No special application process required.

"Immigrants bring new perspectives and ingenuity into our communities across the country. These awards celebrate our neighbours, our friends, our colleagues, and what they do to make this country shine on the local and global stage," said Ivy Chiu, Senior Director, Multicultural Markets, RBC. "I'm also thrilled to introduce the Youth Award, which will recognize our outstanding young newcomers."

Some of the past winners include two former Governor Generals of Canada Adrienne Clarkson and Michaëlle Jean, national broadcaster Ian Hanomansing, celebrity entrepreneur Robert Herjavec and star chef Vikram Vij, and the late architect Bing Thom, to name a few.

Nominations can be made by visiting canadianimmigrant.ca/rbctop25 until February 27, 2017, 11:59 pm EST. A distinguished panel of judges will review all nominees and present a list of 75 finalists who will be profiled online in March, after which all Canadians can vote for their favourite nominees.

The 25 winners will be announced in June 2017, and will be recognized in the July print edition of Canadian Immigrant magazine and online on canadianimmigrant.ca, in time to celebrate Canada's 150th Birthday. Winners will also receive a commemorative plaque and $500 towards a charity of their choice provided by RBC. Media partners include Toronto Star, Metro, Sing Tao, South Asian Focus and CBC Toronto.

