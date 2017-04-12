2017 Redmond Channel Partner Editor's Choice Award Winners Announced

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Redmond Channel Partner, published by the 1105 Enterprise Computing Group, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Editor's Choice Awards.
In this program, Redmond Channel Partner editors selected the most innovative products and partner programs in the channel's hottest categories.
"In this second-annual listing, Redmond Channel Partner editors scanned the field for those products, services and programs that present the greatest opportunities for Microsoft channel partners," said Scott Bekker, editor in chief of Redmond Channel Partner. "Out of the hundreds of products released in the last year that build on the Microsoft stack, these are the ones that make Microsoft-based solutions faster, more secure, more useful and more specialized."
2017 Redmond Channel Partner Editor's Choice Award Winners
General
Best Channel Product: Microsoft Dynamics 365
Best Partner Program: IBM PartnerWorld
Best Hosting Partner: Rackspace
Software
Best Open Source Solution: Docker
Best Storage Software: StorageCraft Technology Corp.
Best Workflow Tool: Nintex Global Ltd.
Best Office 365 Backup Software: Acronis
Managed Service Tools
Best PSA Product: ConnectWise
Best RMM Product: SolarWinds MSP
Best Mobile RMM Product: Pulseway
Best CSP Tool: BitTitan
Distribution
Best Distributor: Tech Data
Best SMB Distributor: D&H Distributing
Best CSP Offering: SherWeb
Security
Best Security Product: Barracuda NextGen Firewall for Azure
Best Ransomware Tool: Infrascale
Best Encryption Product: Sophos
Hardware
Best Business Laptop: Lenovo Carbon X1
Best 2-in-1: HP Pro x2 612 G2
Best All-in-One PC: Microsoft Surface Studio
Best Backup/BDR Appliance: Datto SIRIS 3
The full list can be found at https://rcpmag.com, and will appear in the March/April print issue of Redmond Channel Partner.
About Redmond Channel Partner
Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) is an independent advocate for Microsoft partners, including solution providers, managed services providers (MSPs), hosters, cloud partners and independent software vendors (ISVs). https://rcpmag.com
About 1105 Media, Inc.
1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including the public sector (FED/SLED) information technology community; enterprise computing; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105 Media's offerings span marketing services; print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and Web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Chatsworth, Calif., with offices throughout the United States. https://1105media.com