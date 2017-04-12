2017 Redmond Channel Partner Editor's Choice Award Winners Announced

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Redmond Channel Partner, published by the 1105 Enterprise Computing Group, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Editor's Choice Awards.

In this program, Redmond Channel Partner editors selected the most innovative products and partner programs in the channel's hottest categories.

"In this second-annual listing, Redmond Channel Partner editors scanned the field for those products, services and programs that present the greatest opportunities for Microsoft channel partners," said Scott Bekker, editor in chief of Redmond Channel Partner. "Out of the hundreds of products released in the last year that build on the Microsoft stack, these are the ones that make Microsoft-based solutions faster, more secure, more useful and more specialized."

2017 Redmond Channel Partner Editor's Choice Award Winners

General

Best Channel Product: Microsoft Dynamics 365

Best Partner Program: IBM PartnerWorld

Best Hosting Partner: Rackspace

Software

Best Open Source Solution: Docker

Best Storage Software: StorageCraft Technology Corp.

Best Workflow Tool: Nintex Global Ltd.

Best Office 365 Backup Software: Acronis

Managed Service Tools

Best PSA Product: ConnectWise

Best RMM Product: SolarWinds MSP

Best Mobile RMM Product: Pulseway

Best CSP Tool: BitTitan

Distribution

Best Distributor: Tech Data

Best SMB Distributor: D&H Distributing

Best CSP Offering: SherWeb

Security

Best Security Product: Barracuda NextGen Firewall for Azure

Best Ransomware Tool: Infrascale

Best Encryption Product: Sophos

Hardware

Best Business Laptop: Lenovo Carbon X1

Best 2-in-1: HP Pro x2 612 G2

Best All-in-One PC: Microsoft Surface Studio

Best Backup/BDR Appliance: Datto SIRIS 3

The full list can be found at https://rcpmag.com, and will appear in the March/April print issue of Redmond Channel Partner.

