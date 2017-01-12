2017 Registration Now Open for Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope, Presented by Canadian Western Bank

Top fundraisers will have a chance to win an exotic trip to Costa Rica

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Are you interested in making an adventurous resolution this year that makes a difference in your community? This is the event for you! Take on an extraordinary challenge and register for Make-A-Wish® Rope for Hope, Presented by Canadian Western Bank, the national signature fundraising event for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

"As we enter year six of our Rope for Hope fundraising event, we are humbled by the love and support we have received in communities from coast to coast," says Jennifer Klotz-Ritter, president & CEO, Make-A-Wish Canada. "Participation is a win-win for everyone involved. While you check off another item on your bucket list, money raised at each event helps Make-A-Wish grant even more unforgettable experiences for children with life-threatening medical conditions. We thank Canadian Western Bank (CWB) for joining us again as the National Presenting Sponsor and for its continued support of this event and our mission."

Rope for Hope is an exhilarating event where individuals raise a minimum of $1,500 for wish-granting efforts in exchange for the opportunity to rappel down a city building. Rope for Hope events are scheduled to take place in more than 10 Canadian cities, starting in May through October 2017. The events are open to the general public and those interested should sign up at ropeforhope.ca. Please note that registration is free for a limited time and spaces are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are a variety of ways to participate: as an individual, in a team, as part of a fundraising group to send your boss/teacher/fearless leader down the building or by sponsoring another participant or the event itself.

"We're incredibly proud of our partnership with Make-A-Wish," says Jeff Bowling, CWB's Calgary-based senior vice president and regional general manager who is a local Make-A-Wish board member and has rappelled for three consecutive years. "Rappelling down a high-rise is thrilling for sure, but the best part of the experience is seeing these kids get the wishes they've been dreaming about. To know you've helped bring joy into their lives and the lives of their families is an incredible feeling."

In 2016, Make-A-Wish® Rope for Hope exceeded its fundraising goal, raising more than $1.4 million. The goal for 2017 is $1.6 million.

Announcing the 2017 National Fundraising Contest

Rope for Hope participants are encouraged to set high fundraising goals this year for the chance to win an incredible travel prize! Participants who raise $3,000 or more will automatically be entered into a draw for a trip for two to beautiful Costa Rica, courtesy of Monograms, part of the Globus family of brands, and WestJet.

For full contest details and to claim your 2017 spot for Make-A-Wish Rope for Hope, Presented by Canadian Western Bank, please visit ropeforhope.ca.

Click here to view the official Rope for Hope promotional video.

About Make-A-Wish® Canada

Make-A-Wish Canada is a dynamic wish-granting organization that brings hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Along with the national office, eight (8) regional chapters grant magical wishes to children in need from coast to coast. Make-A-Wish Canada is an affiliate of Make-A-Wish® International. Make-A-Wish® is the largest wish-granting organization in the world, making dreams and wishes come true for more than 350,000 children since 1980. For more information, please visit makeawish.ca.

About CWB Group

CWB Group (CWB) is a diversified financial services organization serving businesses and individuals across Canada. Operating from its headquarters in Edmonton, Alberta, CWB's key business lines include full-service business and personal banking offered through 41 CWB branches and Internet banking services provided by Canadian Direct Financial (CDF). Highly responsive specialized financing is delivered under the banners of CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial and CWB Optimum Mortgage. Trust Services are offered through Canadian Western Trust. Comprehensive wealth management offerings are provided through CWB Wealth Management, which includes the businesses of Adroit Investment Management, McLean & Partners Wealth Management and Canadian Western Financial. As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares) and "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 Preferred Shares). Learn more at cwb.com.