2017 Renewable Industries Forum: Bringing Together Canada's Low-Carbon Pioneers

|MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
|DRAWING ROOM, FAIRMONT CHATEAU LAURIER
|5:30 PM
|RICANADA WELCOME RECEPTION: TOGETHER FOR A THRIVING LOW-CARBON ECONOMY
|TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
|ADAM ROOM, FAIRMONT CHATEAU LAURIER
|8:30 AM
|OPENING REMARKS: JIM GREY, CHAIR OF RENEWABLE INDUSTRIES CANADA AND CEO OF IGPC ETHANOL INC.
|8:40 AM
|KEYNOTE ADDRESS: JONATHAN WILKINSON, PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARY TO THE MINISTER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND CLIMATE CHANGE
|9:05 AM
|PANEL I: BRINGING THE PUBLIC WITH YOU: BUILDING PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR EFFECTIVE CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION
|
|Panelists:
|William Amos, Member of Parliament for Pontiac
Hon. Michael Chong, Member of Parliament for Wellington -- Halton Hills
Linda Duncan, Member of Parliament for Edmonton -- Strathcona and NDP Environment Critic
|Moderator:
|Shawn McCarthy, Global Energy Reporter, Globe and Mail
|10:30 AM
|PANEL II -- THE FEDERAL LANDSCAPE: 30 MEGATONNES & RENEWABLE FUELS
|Panelists:
|Cam Carruthers, Executive Director, Oil, Gas and Alternative Energy Division, Environment and Climate Change Canada,
Ruth Talbot, Deputy Director, Strategic Policy, Natural Resources Canada
Tom Rosser, ADM, Strategic Policy Branch, Agriculture and Agri-food Canada
Hon. Paul Massicotte, Senator for De Lanaudière, Quebec and Deputy Chair of the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources
|Moderator:
|Don O'Connor, President of S&T2, and a recognized sector expert specializing in calculating the lifecycle GHG emissions of biofuels.
|11:45 AM
|KEYNOTE ADDRESS: DR. DAVID COLETTO, CEO, ABACUS DATA
|2:00 PM
|PANEL III -- THE PROVINCIAL LANDSCAPE: LEADERSHIP OR PATCHWORK?
|Panelists:
|Xavier Brosseau, Directeur, Approvisionnements et biocombustibles, Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles / Director, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (Quebec)
Michael Rensing, Director, Low Carbon Fuels, Renewable Energy Development Branch, Ministry of Energy and Mines (BC)
John Storey-Bishoff, P.Eng. Director, Climate Change Compliance Alberta Climate Change Office (Alberta)
|Moderator:
|Scott Lewis, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations and Strategy at BIOX Corp
|3:15 PM
|PANEL IV -- THE EMERGING RENEWABLE FUELS TRADE WAR
|Panelists:
|Douglas Dias, Vice President, Corporate Services & Chief Risk Officer for Greenfield Global Inc
Peter Clark, President, Grey, Clark, Shih and Assoc.
Brian Kingston, Vice President Policy, International and Fiscal Issues, Business Council of Canada
|Moderator:
|Andrea Kent, Vice President, Government and Public Relations at Greenfield Global Inc
|4:30 PM
|CLOSING REMARKS / FORUM ADJOURNS
